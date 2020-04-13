+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
13.04.2020 10:13:00

Meitu teams up with Pinkfong to launch a Baby Shark-themed AR filter that encourages handwashing

XIAMEN, China, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 13th, Meitu partnered with the renowned entertainment brand Pinkfong to launch a Baby Shark themed hand-washing filter, which combines the cute and well-known character with hand-washing to call for a science-based hand washing routine among its users in fighting against COVID-19. The filter has been released on BeautyPlus, Meitu's flagship overseas product, and is accessible to all users.

As one of Pinkfong's renowned IPs, Baby Shark has been widely praised since its debut and it has soon won itself massive favor from global markets and become one of the world's hottest characters. Meitu and Pinkfong had already released a total of 11 amazing filters in BeautyPlus and BeautyCam last year, which generated more than 6.5 Million downloads.

Smart Study's Pinkfong brand entertains children and adults around the world. The Pinkfong YouTube channels have garnered more than 27 billion views and more than 53 million followers. Recently, Pinkfong added a hygienic twist to the song, releasing "Wash Your Hands with Baby Shark" to help families teach their children how to properly wash hands, which amassed 8 miilion YouTube views as of April 9. To encourage users to shoot and upload hand washing videos and fight COVID-19, Pinkfong has also launched a #BabySharkHandWashChallenge campaign.

In this cooperation, the two parties have formed a powerful combination using the famous Baby Shark and Meitu's cutting-edge technologies to promote good hygiene and positive habits to better protect us in the fight against COVID-19. Meitu's Overseas Business Lead Ian Wu said, "Meitu will continue to develop and further deepen its cooperation with Pinkfong. We would like to fully explore the potential of the IP's commercial value while bringing a supreme experience to our users."

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200413/2775092-1

 

SOURCE Meitu, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.62
5.61 %
UBS Group 9.68
4.42 %
Swiss Re 78.12
3.33 %
Sika 167.60
2.98 %
LafargeHolcim 37.65
2.90 %
Swisscom 517.00
-0.50 %
Lonza Grp 399.30
-0.60 %
Roche Hldg G 308.70
-1.20 %
Geberit 406.90
-1.21 %
Nestle 102.22
-1.90 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.04.20
From Shopping to Dividends to Travel, Changes Likely
09.04.20
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRCs auf Gaming Unternehmen
09.04.20
Weekly Hits: Disruptive Technologie – Der Fortschritt geht weiter / Adobe, Salesforce, Logitech – Die Home-Office-Ausstatter / Rohstoffmonitor – März 2020
09.04.20
Wie viel Risiko gehen die Anleger vor dem Osterwochenende?
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bullish trotz Corona: Institutionelle Investoren besonders optimistisch
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Ausnahme für Amazon in Apples App Store?
Digitalwährungen im Fokus: So bewegen sich Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum & Co. am Ostersonntag
Pantera Capitals-CEO: Wie sich das Coronavirus auf die Kryptobranche auswirkt
Erdölmarkt in Aufruhr: Bietet der Ausnahmezustand Chancen?
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Airlines abgestossen: Ändert Warren Buffett seine Meinung gegenüber Bitcoin?
Dieses Auto war Tesla-Chef Elon Musk 1 Million Dollar wert
Umkämpftes Cloud-Geschäft: Analyse zeigt starkes Wachstum - die grössten Cloud-Anbieter

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX konnten sich mit Aufschlägen ins verlängerte Wochenende verabschieden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB