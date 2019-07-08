08.07.2019 20:32:00

Meisel Holdings Managed Services Awarded Management Contract For The Holiday Inn Buffalo International Airport

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meisel Holdings Managed Services has been awarded a hotel  management agreement for the Holiday Inn Buffalo International Airport Hotel in Buffalo, New York. The company officially took over the hotel's management as of June 28th.  The IHG branded Holiday Inn hotel is the first hotel in the state of New York in the company's hotel management portfolio.

(PRNewsfoto/Meisel Holdings Managed Services)

"Conveniently located next to the Buffalo International Airport and central to both downtown Buffalo and Niagara Falls, the Holiday Inn Buffalo International Airport is well-known and established into the fabric of the community and neighboring businesses," said Marc Meisel, CEO of Meisel Holdings Managed Services. "The hotel's banquet facilities, meeting space and Max's Classic American Grill are perfect for family events, corporate gatherings and seminars to support the local industrial, manufacturing and technology businesses." 

Buffalo is the second largest city in the state of New York and continues to thrive, serving as a major gateway for commerce and tourism across the Canadian–United States border.  The 207-room hotel incorporates approximately 5,100 sq. ft. of meeting space and banquet facilities and features the 200+ seat full service bar and restaurant as well as other amenities such as a courtyard pool and indoor hot tub.  It is large enough to support the visitors of the nearby major tourism attractions like Niagara Falls as well as fans of the local professional sports teams the Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bills.

"We are looking forward to deploying our proven management processes and procedures to elevate the art of hospitality at this Holiday Inn.  This marks our first entry into the state of New York and we look to further expand our operations by providing our hotel management services to other hotels owners in region," said Meisel.

About Meisel Holdings Managed Services:
Meisel Holdings Managed Services is a privately-held hospitality management company headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. Founded by Marc Meisel, a long-time hotel management/development and commercial real estate developer.  Meisel Holdings Managed Services provides an analytical approach to hotel management focusing on the details to yield above-market profits while elevating customer service to build long-term asset value for branded and boutique hotel and resort owners.  Additional information about the company may be found at www.meiselhms.com. 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meisel-holdings-managed-services-awarded-management-contract-for-the-holiday-inn-buffalo-international-airport-300880985.html

SOURCE Meisel Holdings Managed Services

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:32
Vontobel: derimail - Chiphersteller mit 60% Sicherheitspuffer
14:28
Gold trotzt Gegenwind
11:37
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Dufry, Logitech, Georg Fischer AG
11:33
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:37
Zinsen runter, Kurse rauf
08:47
SMI muss 10.000er-Marke wieder abgeben
02.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Annäherung von Trump und Xi treibt Kurse an
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11:30
Schroders: Amazon, der Klimaschützer?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Erneuter Rückschlag: Weiterer Tesla-Manager geht zur Konkurrenz
"Dr. Doom" warnt vor weltweiter Rezession 2020: Massive Kritik an Bitcoin & Co.
Julius Bär-Aktie gibt nach: Philipp Rickenbacher neuer CEO
Dow gibt nach -- SMI geht gut behauptet aus dem Handel -- DAX beendet Tag schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefrot
Darum kann Apple von den Schwierigkeiten bei Huawei profitieren
KW 27: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Boeing-Aktie schwach: Boeing verliert ersten 737-Max-Kunden an Airbus
Wisekey-Aktie fest: Wisekey startet Aktienrückkauf über 10 Prozent der Aktien
Deutsche Bank-Aktie fällt ins Minus: Radikaler Umbau - Milliardenverlust in Q2 in Aussicht gestellt
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow gibt nach -- SMI geht gut behauptet aus dem Handel -- DAX beendet Tag schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte um die Nulllinie. Der DAX gab etwas nach. In den USA sorgt der Zinsdämpfer zum Wochenstart für tiefere Kurse. In Asien ging es am Montag abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB