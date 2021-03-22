Meijer Registers 110,000 People for FEMA, State of Michigan Mass Vaccination Clinics; Schedules first 14,000 Appointments at Ford Field

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer has registered 110,000 people for the Ford Field mass vaccination clinic through the company's online registration system and the State of Michigan hotline since registration went live last Monday.

The retailer opened its online registration process just after 4 p.m. on March 15 and registered more than 40,000 people in the first 24 hours. Since then, Meijer has seen a steady flow of registration and has now registered 110,000 and already scheduled 14,000 appointments for the first week of the clinic, which officially begins on Tuesday. Another 20,000 appointment invitations will be sent out by the end of the day on Monday, March 22.

Those wishing to register can simply text EndCovid to 75049 and select Ford Field as the location. Invitations to the vaccine clinics will be sent directly to registrants later this week. People can also register by visiting clinic.meijer.com/register/CL2021 or calling the MDHHS COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136 (press 1).

Meijer will also manage the check-in process for those receiving vaccines at Ford Field, provide onsite pharmacists for clinical review, and vaccine security and stability, deploy IT development teams and infrastructure, coordinate data submission to the Michigan Care Improvement Registry and preserve the patient's immunization record.

Earlier this year, Meijer was named a federal retail pharmacy partner in the State of Michigan and has since been named as a partner in the states of Indiana, Wisconsin and Ohio. To date, the retailer has conducted more than 2,500 clinics large and small, administering nearly 400,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

