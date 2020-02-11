Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Seeks Record Number of Volunteers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Volunteer registration for the 2020 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is open, and tournament officials say they need more than 1,200 volunteers to ensure the weeklong tournament runs smoothly at Blythefield Country Club.

It's the highest number of volunteers needed in the tournament's 7-year tenure, and it's double the number officials hoped for during the inaugural Meijer LPGA Classic held in 2014.

"The Meijer LPGA Classic has come a long way over the years, and it's truly become a family event the entire community can enjoy, and one considered top notch on the LPGA Tour," said Cathy Cooper, Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic. "But it takes a village of fantastic volunteers to reach that level and ours are dedicated to the tournament's continued success."

The tournament is seeking more than 1,200 volunteers to fill roles on 28 different committees, ranging from marshals and standard bearers to transportation and assisting inside the media center. Descriptions of the volunteer opportunities and additional details can be found here.

The "Refer a Friend" program introduced last year is returning, which means all returning volunteers will be eligible for a $20 Meijer gift card when they refer a friend who did not volunteer during the 2019 tournament. The referred friend must work a minimum of three shifts for the returning volunteer to receive the gift card, which will be distributed after the tournament. There is a limit of one gift card per returning volunteer.

Volunteers are encouraged to register early since committees and shift times are filled on a first come, first served basis.

The volunteer fee is $55, and includes two official tournament golf shirts, one official tournament hat or visor, four weekly grounds passes for family or friends, and meals and beverages during scheduled shifts. The volunteer badge is valid as a grounds pass, as well as provides access to the tournament and parking for tournament week.

New this year for volunteers is the choice between a weekend Grand Taste ticket good Friday through Sunday, or Peter Millar outerwear.

The 2020 Meijer LPGA Classic will be held June 8-14 at Blythefield Country Club and will host a full field of 144 of the best women golfers for 72 holes of stroke play over four days of competition. Proceeds from the tournament – and each of the week's festivities – will once again benefit the Meijer Simply Give program that stocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest. The 2019 tournament alone raised $1.1 million for local food pantries through Simply Give. In total, the six tournaments have generated more than $5.2 million for the Meijer Simply Give program.

To follow the Meijer LPGA Classic before, during and after tournament week, please post about your experience and share your pictures on social media using the hashtags #forehunger and #MeijerGives.

For more information on the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, please visit MeijerLPGAclassic.com.

To view a video featuring the 2019 Meijer LPGA Classic, please visit https://vimeo.com/390053795/98c4383411.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 245 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer has a fundamental philosophy aimed at strengthening the communities it serves and proudly donates more than 6 percent of its net profit each year to charities throughout the Midwest. With hunger as a corporate philanthropic focus, Meijer partners with hundreds of food banks and pantries through its Simply Give and food rescue programs. Meijer also supports education, disaster relief, and health and wellness initiatives. For additional information on Meijer philanthropy, please visit www.meijercommunity.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

About Blythefield Country Club: Located just north of Grand Rapids, Blythefield has been providing families the best golf and social experience in West Michigan since 1928. With the Rogue River flowing through, Blythefield boasts one of the most beautiful championship layouts in Michigan. Previously, Blythefield has hosted the 1953 Western Amateur, the 1961 Western Open, won by Arnold Palmer, and the 2005 Western Junior won by Rickie Fowler. Beginning in 2014, Blythefield is honored to host the Meijer LPGA Classic. Learn more about Blythefield Country Club at www.blythefieldcc.org.

