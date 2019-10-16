Meijer Announces First-Ever "Fred Meijer Award"

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathy Cooper, Senior Director of Community Partnerships and Giving for Meijer, has been awarded the inaugural Fred Meijer Award, the highest-level team member recognition available from the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer.

"Our family is so pleased to present this award to Cathy," said Hank Meijer, Executive Chairman of Meijer. "Cathy has been such an amazing ambassador of our company during her 37-year career that it's only appropriate she is the first team member to receive this annual award."

The Fred Meijer Award is granted annually to one Meijer team member who most exhibits the qualities Fred was known for – leadership through humility, generosity, and passion for serving others. The Fred Meijer Award is one element of the company's new Legacy Awards, which also includes a "Presidents Award" that will be presented to several Meijer team members throughout October. The Legacy Awards were created to honor Meijer team members who are leaving a lasting legacy among their teams and communities.

Cathy started her career at Meijer in 1982 as a manager at one of the company's Sagebrush stores and advanced through several roles in the marketing organization prior to her current role directing Meijer's community partnerships and giving efforts. In her current role, she acts as the company's primary contact for the numerous philanthropic organizations Meijer supports. She also directs Meijer sponsorships of collegiate and professional sports and serves as the Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

Cathy serves on the local boards of Gilda's Club of Grand Rapids, The Better Business Bureau, The American Heart Association and Experience Grand Rapids.

As the inaugural winner of this award, Cathy will have her contribution to Meijer company history acknowledged for generations to come by having her name inscribed on the Fred Meijer Award trophy, which will be a permanent feature of the Meijer Heritage Center. Each year, the Fred Meijer Award winner's name will be added to this trophy – adding to Fred's legacy for years to come. As part of her prize, Cathy will also receive a well-deserved vacation designed just for her and a donation to a community partner charity of her choice.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 245 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meijer-announces-first-ever-fred-meijer-award-300939849.html

SOURCE Meijer