+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
21.09.2019 00:16:00

Megan M. Hamilton, MS, CCC-SLP, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Megan M. Hamilton, MS, CCC-SLP, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Expert in her position as the Chief Operating Officer at Lios Manhe LLC Expert Witnesses and Organizational Consultants. 

Lios Manhe is pronounced "LIZ manee" and is the name of an ancient Irish castle.  Lios Manhe provides nationwide comprehensive witnessing primarily for Rehabilitation including nursing home injury, dysphagia, aphasia, traumatic brain injury, weight loss, and falls.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN,  Lios Manhe also offers healthcare consulting services for Medicare and rehabilitation-speech language pathology, occupational therapy, physical therapy (SLP, OT and PT), rehabilitative processes, Medicare compliance, organizational development, additional documentation request (ADR) or denial response preparation, and much more

With over 30 years' experience in her profession, Ms. Hamilton works with attorneys, corporations, and the government.  Ms. Hamilton has served at the local, regional, division and corporate level, and was Vice President for one of the largest medical providers in the United States during the implementation of Medicare's Prospective Payment System.          

Ms. Hamilton received her Master of Science from Marquette University and holds a Lean Six Sigma Greenbelt Certification from Purdue University.  She holds a Certificate of Clinical Competence from the American Speech-Language Hearing Association and she is a member of the Professional Diversity Network. 

Ms. Hamilton serves on multiple thought leadership panels and boards including: 

* Tools and Practices Impacting Global Workforce Mobility and Diversity.
* Exploring Global Attitudes and Cultures Toward Aging.
* Innovations for Caregivers of Elderly Adults.
* Should Medical Care be Rationed in the US?
* What are the Care Responsibilities of Personalized Medicine When a Genome Sequence is of a Debilitating Disease?

For more information, please visit www.liosmanhe.com.

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/megan-m-hamilton-ms-ccc-slp-is-being-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300922664.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

20.09.19
Saudi-Arabien kaschiert Probleme zu Hause
20.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Johnson & Johnson, Walt Disney Co, 3M Co
20.09.19
Vontobel: derimail - 100% Kapitalschutz-Chance mit «Lock-in-Feature»
20.09.19
SMI - Optimisten übernehmen das Ruder
20.09.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Fallender Trendkanal klar intakt / Adecco – Aufwärtskorrektur beendet?
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
16.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Angriff auf saudische Ölförderanlagen: Möglicher Wendepunkt auch für den Aktienmarkt?
SNB belässt Leitzins unverändert - Höherer Freibetrag für Banken
Microsoft plant Aktienrückkauf in zweistelliger Milliardenhöhe - Microsoft-Aktie gewinnt
Aktien von Richemont und Swatch nach Exportdaten gesucht
US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI und DAX gehen fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Tim Draper prophezeit einen Bitcoinkurs von über 250'000 US-Dollar
Eurokurs zum Franken gestiegen
Wird das neue Apple iPhone 11 zum überraschenden Absatzkönig?
US-Notenbank Fed senkt Leitzins erneut
KW 38: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen stabil ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche DAX verabschieden sich kaum bewegt ins Wochenende. An den US-Börsen herrscht vor dem Wochenende leichter Optimismus. Die asiatischen Märkte entwickelten sich am Freitag freundlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB