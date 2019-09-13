Megaklinik Zahran Honored at the Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards 2019

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty outstanding Malaysian entrepreneurs and organizations were honored at the recently concluded Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards 2019 or APEA held at InterContinental Kuala Lumpur on 6 September 2019.

An initiative by Malaysia-based Enterprise Asia, APEA is the largest regional recognition program, with over 3,000 nominations received each year, and less than one tenth of that receiving the awards in all 14 markets. With the theme of "Promoting Inclusive Economic Development Through Sustainable Entrepreneurship", over 300 attendees were present at the by-invitation only awards ceremony in Kuala Lumpur, comprising of industry leaders and dignitaries.

Leading the list of winners was Megaklinik Zahran, who received the award under corporate excellence category.

The First 'Mega' Clinic Concept

Megaklinik Zahran, a significant primary healthcare provider among locals, was first set up in Bandar Baru Bangi in August 2013, which was first in the history in the Malaysian health industry. Behind the curtains, Megaklinik Zahran is managed by a fully owned Bumiputera company which is Poliklinik Azzahrah BBB Sdn Bhd.

Over the years, the Clinic has successfully grown to provide a wide area of primary medical assistance to the community. With the growth of subsequent five new branches, they are able to build a strong foundation and brand, relevant to current demands and medical technology updates.

Since then, Megaklinik Zahran has been striving and in full throttle to be the leading primary healthcare provider in Malaysia, consistent with their target of having 50 branches across the nation. Strong holding to their tagline "Yang Pertama Di Mana-mana" ("First in Everything"), assurance of customer satisfaction and service quality will always be their priority.

Corporate Culture

Being a full facilitated clinic structure, complex business administration and of course a sustainable profit-making company, leadership and entrepreneurship programs are always part of the values emphasized in the company. "Pimpin", a program that has been initiated in-house, aims to produce competent leaders consistent with the mission and vision of Megaklinik Zahran. This group of staff has been carefully selected and trained to be the next generation of leaders.

The success of this program is indicated by the numbers of well planned and executed projects run in their Company such as Zahran Register Call, Zahran Mobile Medical Check Up, Zahran Trio Drug, Zahran Wound Clinic, Zahran Ultrasound Clinic, Zahran Mobile Patho, Zahran OHS Training Provider, Zahran Antenatal Program, Zahran Vaccination Package, Fun Run Zahran, Zahran Medi Mabrur, and Zahran Sunathon. It is proud to mention that these projects are highly viable contributing to annual company's income, hence proving efficacy of the program.

A Business that Grows Together with the Community

In Megaklinik Zahran, community and corporate engagement has always been their priority. Regular visits to an old folks' home (Darul Insyirah), free health talks to close panels and participating in local community programs are natural culture in the company. The Company believes that by building a relationship with the surrounding community, it is key to boosting its brand visibility and awareness, not to forget fulfilling the responsibility to build a healthy community. Thus, Medik Zahran was launched to cater this mission's needs. This year, adding on the initiative, Asnaf Challenge is held to reach out the orphanage in need.

On top of that, their Zahran Sunathon project, a CSR circumcision project has been a great demand. In its first year, 600 plus children joined the program and last year almost 1000 children have been circumcised and this program is conducted by their very own doctors and staffs.

Zahran Fun Run is a major event held every year. In 2017, a total of 700 participants have gathered to join the program and the following year 2018, 1000 participants participated. This numbers shows how the brand has made its remarkable impact in the community.

Growing Big, Aiming High

Within a period of four years, the Clinic has achieved exponential growth, starting with 40 manpower, they are now able to employ 140 staffs consisting of professionals and supporting staffs. This number is gradually increasing to cater the need of expansion and to maintain the quality standard. To be more objective, with total revenue of RM 10 million in 2017, improving to RM 12 million in 2018, these figures are the evidence of a successful business model.

Strategic branding effort leads to a new breakthrough in 2019. Zahran's has moved into new business model of licensing. This licensing project enabling Megaklinik Zahran to share their experience and expertise in the business. Due to their smart branding and brilliant business model, they managed to receive 30 requests from individuals and corporates who could foresee the opportunity to be in this business. This year 4 new clinics will be opened in Klang Valley and south region.

Future Direction

Through Megaklinik Zahran VM50, the Company will have more than 50 mega concept clinics, which will make a fortune yearly income of RM 60 million with more than 50 various real estates.

Maintaining this unique business structure and progress per planned, not to be left behind on having state of the art facilities and remained different from typical general practices will be their blue ocean strategy in business.

The Clinic will pursue its current performance to aim for greater success. The past four years, Megaklinik Zahran was just a "baby" compared to other big brands however the company's spirit of entrepreneurialism is reflected by the company's achievements and strategies. As healthcare industry is known to be the top five promising industries to grow in Malaysia, the Clinic will tap this opportunity to expand and prosper.

