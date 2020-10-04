MegaFans and IGDA Foundation Complete First Charity eSports Tournament Event of Series

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MegaFans (Mobile eSports Gaming Fanatics) a San Diego area-based mobile-casual eSports platform, successfully completed their first charity fundraising event with the International Game Developers Association Foundation, as part of a series using MegaFans eSports tournament platform. The first tournament ran through September.

The eSports tournament Series is being promoted to raise awareness and funds to go toward the IGDA Foundation's Diversity Initiative, to improve lives of independent game developers around the world.

The inaugural tournament was played on the popular, massive multi-player puzzle game, Candy Boo eSports Tournament Edition with 110,000+ downloads globally and is available on both the Apple and Google Play Stores. MegaFans offered virtual and real prizes to the first 76 winners of the tournament. There was a live leader board inside the game that allowed players to see their position.

The IGDA Foundation eSports Tournament Series is fun, challenging and easy to enter: Download the game, register with an email address or mobile phone number and make in-app purchases for tokens to play the game. Revenue from the token purchases go to the IGDA Foundation and donations and are tax deductible. Prizes are matched with donations to the IGDA Foundation. Players and supporters are also encouraged to make direct donations outside the eSport tournament to the IGDA Foundation, by visiting https://igdafoundation.org.

Previously, MegaFans worked with the IGDA Foundation on the Stay in the Game Relief Fund which raised over $100,000 and MegaFans was the third-largest publicly active contributor. IGDAF Director, Nika Nour said, "We are really grateful of MegaFans contribution to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the video game industry. The industry needs more companies like MegaFans to step up and demonstrate the importance of charitable giving, leadership, and community."

About MEGAFANS Inc.

MegaFans' SDK turns any mobile game into a full eSports tournament platform, built to reach 2.5 billion daily active casual gamers globally and include them in fun, fast eSports tournaments where anyone, anytime, anywhere can play and win. MegaFans primary offering is Cause Marketing where we engage the audience to raise awareness and funds for non-profit organizations such as the IGDAFoundation.org.

About IGDA Foundation

The IGDA Foundation advances a diverse workforce and ecosystem for the video game industry to better reflect the millions of passionate players enjoying video games worldwide.

The IGDA-F focuses on promoting a game development community representative of, and welcoming and inclusive to, every person who wants to make games. The IGDA-F garners support for diversity and inclusion in the video game industry with initiatives such as its IGDA Scholars, Velocity and Next Gen Leaders programs, with others in the pipeline.

The IGDA Foundation is a public charity, registered as a 501(c)(3) organization in the United States.

To find out more about the IGDA Foundation's initiatives visit http://igdafoundation.org.

