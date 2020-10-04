04.10.2020 11:00:00

MegaFans and IGDA Foundation Complete First Charity eSports Tournament Event of Series

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MegaFans (Mobile eSports Gaming Fanatics) a San Diego area-based mobile-casual eSports platform, successfully completed their first charity fundraising event with the International Game Developers Association Foundation, as part of a series using MegaFans eSports tournament platform. The first tournament ran through September.

The eSports tournament Series is being promoted to raise awareness and funds to go toward the IGDA Foundation's Diversity Initiative, to improve lives of independent game developers around the world.

The inaugural tournament was played on the popular, massive multi-player puzzle game, Candy Boo eSports Tournament Edition with 110,000+ downloads globally and is available on both the Apple and Google Play Stores. MegaFans offered virtual and real prizes to the first 76 winners of the tournament. There was a live leader board inside the game that allowed players to see their position.

The IGDA Foundation eSports Tournament Series is fun, challenging and easy to enter: Download the game, register with an email address or mobile phone number and make in-app purchases for tokens to play the game. Revenue from the token purchases go to the IGDA Foundation and donations and are tax deductible. Prizes are matched with donations to the IGDA Foundation. Players and supporters are also encouraged to make direct donations outside the eSport tournament to the IGDA Foundation, by visiting https://igdafoundation.org.

Previously, MegaFans worked with the IGDA Foundation on the Stay in the Game Relief Fund which raised over $100,000 and MegaFans was the third-largest publicly active contributor. IGDAF Director, Nika Nour said, "We are really grateful of MegaFans contribution to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the video game industry. The industry needs more companies like MegaFans to step up and demonstrate the importance of charitable giving, leadership, and community."

About MEGAFANS Inc.

MegaFans' SDK turns any mobile game into a full eSports tournament platform, built to reach 2.5 billion daily active casual gamers globally and include them in fun, fast eSports tournaments where anyone, anytime, anywhere can play and win. MegaFans primary offering is Cause Marketing where we engage the audience to raise awareness and funds for non-profit organizations such as the IGDAFoundation.org.

About IGDA Foundation

The IGDA Foundation advances a diverse workforce and ecosystem for the video game industry to better reflect the millions of passionate players enjoying video games worldwide.

The IGDA-F focuses on promoting a game development community representative of, and welcoming and inclusive to, every person who wants to make games. The IGDA-F garners support for diversity and inclusion in the video game industry with initiatives such as its IGDA Scholars, Velocity and Next Gen Leaders programs, with others in the pipeline.

The IGDA Foundation is a public charity, registered as a 501(c)(3) organization in the United States.

To find out more about the IGDA Foundation's initiatives visit http://igdafoundation.org.

Media Contact:

Jeff Donnelley
(619) 921-8167
Jeff@megafans.com

Related Files

IGDAF Screen Shot.PNG

SET_1_7 eSports Choose your Tournament Screen.png

Related Images

candy-boo-esports-tournament.png
Candy Boo eSports Tournament
Candy Boo Mobile eSports Tournament Leader Board shows who won the charity event for the IGDA Foundation.

Related Links

Link to Candy Boo TE in Google Play Store

Link to Candy Boo TE in Apple App Store

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/megafans-and-igda-foundation-complete-first-charity-esports-tournament-event-of-series-301145240.html

SOURCE MegaFans

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 9.26
1.09 %
Zurich Insur Gr 324.90
0.99 %
UBS Group 10.37
0.93 %
Swiss Re 68.90
0.88 %
Roche Hldg G 317.90
0.86 %
Part Grp Hldg 845.00
-0.75 %
Alcon 52.34
-1.02 %
Lonza Grp 566.60
-1.73 %
The Swatch Grp 213.30
-2.07 %
CieFinRichemont 60.56
-2.57 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

02.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse, Julius Bär, UBS
02.10.20
Corona Special: Welche Gewinner gibt es unter den Branchen? | BX Swiss TV
02.10.20
Vontobel: derimail - Noch heute zeichnen: Double Coupon BRC auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
02.10.20
SMI bleibt in engem Korridor gefangen
02.10.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Kursrutsch aus Seitwärtskanal? / EUR/USD – Pullback durch?
01.10.20
Is Oil-Indexation Still Relevant for Pricing Natural Gas?
01.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, JD.com Inc, Baidu Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

01.10.20
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
29.09.20
Schroders: Die "Homebody Economy" - Investieren in Ihr digitales Heimarsenal
mehr
Corona Special: Welche Gewinner gibt es unter den Branchen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Cash-Position ausbauen: Barry Diller rät Anlegern zum Geld sparen
Ausverkauf bei US-Impfstoffhersteller - Analyst dennoch weiterhin bullish
Analyst: Corona-Krise wird insgesamt drei Bärenmarkt-Wellen auslösen
Unternehmensinsider von Grosskonzernen stossen vermehrt eigene Aktien ab
September 2020: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
Negativnachrichten bei Goldhändler verunsichern Kunden - Ähnlichkeiten zu PIM Gold
Makroökonomisch irrelevant: Erst ab diesem Preis droht dem Bitcoin eine stärkere Regulierung
Coca-Cola, Apple & Co: Auf diese Aktien setzen die reichsten Menschen der Welt
UBS belegt Firmenkunden-Gelder ab 100'000 Franken offenbar mit Strafzins - UBS-Aktie in Grün
Gold entfernt sich von Rekordhoch - Experten dennoch bullish

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Trump mit Corona infiziert: Dow Jones niedriger -- SMI geht leicht über Vortagesschluss ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Tokio letztlich mit Verlusten
Zum Wochenausklang zeigten sich Anleger in den USA vorsichtig. Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Freitag letztlich kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex wies rote Vorzeichen aus. Der japanische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag nach der technischen Panne vom Vortag Verluste.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB