17.06.2021 04:26:00
MEG Energy Reports Director Election Voting Results
CALGARY, AB, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - MEG Energy Corp. ("MEG") (TSX: MEG) is pleased to announce that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 16, 2021 (the "Meeting"), each of the ten (10) nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated May 3, 2021, were elected as directors. The results of the shares voted in respect of the election of each director are set out below.
Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
#
%
#
%
Grant D. Billing
195,377,224
99.42
1,138,444
0.58
Ian D. Bruce
196,445,306
99.96
70,362
0.04
Derek W. Evans
196,441,733
99.96
73,935
0.04
Judy A. Fairburn
195,148,173
99.30
1,367,495
0.70
Robert B. Hodgins
179,773,274
91.48
16,742,394
8.52
William R. Klesse
185,522,212
94.41
10,993,456
5.59
Susan M. MacKenzie
192,406,836
97.91
4,108,832
2.09
Jeffrey J. McCaig
195,418,624
99.44
1,097,044
0.56
James D. McFarland
196,393,315
99.94
122,353
0.06
Diana J. McQueen
195,028,702
99.24
1,486,966
0.76
In addition to the voting results for the Board of Directors, the remaining agenda items at the meeting, including the appointment of auditors and the advisory vote on executive compensation, were approved by MEG's shareholders. Full voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About MEG
MEG is an energy company focused on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. MEG is actively developing innovative enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction methods to improve responsible economic recovery of oil as well as lower carbon emissions. MEG transports and sells its thermal oil (AWB) production to refiners throughout North America and internationally.
SOURCE MEG Energy Corp.