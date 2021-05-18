Meeting new challenges in education - SDA Bocconi's special event, fully online

MILAN, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 22 May, SDA Bocconi School of Management will host its first Specialized Masters Open Day, with hundreds of expected candidates, both Italian and International. A highly innovative digital platform will offer unique and immersive experiences, including the possibility of meeting School reps and customizing participants' journey through each Master's opportunities: meetings, chats, orientation room, visits, presentations, etc.

The School offers a wide array of Specialized Masters, both Full-Time for younger candidates and Executive for more experienced professionals. The Master Programs range from Arts and Cultural Management to Fashion & Design, Food & Beverage and Luxury Management, to Marketing, Strategy, Finance, Healthcare and Public Administration.

Education is facing today complex challenges, and this is particularly true of business education: new competitive paradigms and flexible formats, digital learning technologies and their impact, sustainability, and the need for continuous learning.

To address the challenges of contemporariness, the key driver behind SDA Bocconi's, and Bocconi University's, strategy is Life Long Learning, generating relevant knowledge to nurture continuous learning.

The Open Day Schedule includes the Dean's Welcome Message followed by Master Directors' Presentations:

10:30 - 11:30 CEST (in Italian)

MISA - Master in Imprenditorialità e Strategia Aziendale

MIMS - Master in Management per la Sanità

EMMAS - Executive Master in Management delle Aziende Sanitarie e Socio-Assistenziali

EMMAP - Executive Master in Management delle Amministrazioni Pubbliche

EMF - Executive Master in Finance

11:45 - 12:45 CEST (in English)

MAFED - Master in Fashion, Experience & Design Management

MAMA - Master in Arts Management and Administration

MFB - Master of Management in Food & Beverage

MCF - Master in Corporate Finance

MIHMEP - Master of International Healthcare Management, Economics and Policy

EMILUX - Executive Master in Luxury Management

EMMS - Executive Master in Marketing & Sales

During the day, it will also be possible to book individual meetings with the Directors to explore the contents of your Master Program.

More info and details: https://www.sdabocconi.it/en/event/specialized-masters-open-day-online-20210522

