Meet the winners of the HomeToGo Vacation Rental Awards 2025, celebrating excellence in the vacation rental industry Luxembourg, 6 March 2025 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG), the SaaS-enabled marketplace with the world’s largest selection of vacation rentals, today announced the winners for the inaugural HomeToGo Vacation Rental Awards, highlighting the industry’s superstars of stays. HomeToGo offers more than 20 million vacation rentals from thousands of trusted partners around the world. To celebrate this unparalleled portfolio, the Company today announced the top winners of its inaugural HomeToGo Vacation Rental Awards, which were exclusively unveiled at ITB Berlin, the world’s leading travel trade show. With ten global winners and additional regional champions across nine industry-specific categories, the HomeToGo Vacation Rental Awards 2025 honor the partners and stays that consistently go the extra mile to empower HomeToGo guests to create unforgettable travel memories. Dr. Patrick Andrae, Co-Founder & CEO of HomeToGo: “With the world’s largest selection of vacation rentals, HomeToGo is uniquely positioned to honor the best in the industry. We work alongside thousands of partners across the globe, providing them with the tools they need to succeed in our dynamic industry — and in turn, they deliver incredible travel experiences for guests around the globe. Today for the first time, we proudly recognize our outstanding industry partners with awards that celebrate excellence in vacation rentals, and thank them for being a driving force behind our shared journey.” Meet the global winners of the HomeToGo Vacation Rental Awards 2025: HomeToGo Partner of the Year 2025: Interhome

Interhome is Europe’s second largest vacation rental management company, offering a high-quality portfolio of approximately 40,000 vacation rentals across 20 countries. Named HomeToGo’s Partner of the Year, Interhome stands out for its dedication to providing exceptional stays to travelers and for setting the benchmark in professional vacation rental management. HomeToGo Channeled Property Manager of the Year 2025: EuroParcs

EuroParcs offers a diverse range of vacation accommodations, from homes in holiday parks to unique stays like tiny houses and glamping tents. As HomeToGo’s Channeled Property Manager of the Year, EuroParcs excels in distribution, strategic execution, and adaptability in channel management. HomeToGo DMO of the Year 2025: Tourismusverband Ostbayern

As the Tourism Association of East Bavaria, Tourismusverband Ostbayern showcases the region’s beauty — from the lush Bavarian Forest to the historic charm of Passau and Regensburg. This Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) excels at connecting travelers with unforgettable stays while driving visibility for East Bavaria. HomeToGo Connectivity Partner of the Year 2025: Avantio (EU) and Streamline (U.S.)

Avantio and Streamline have been named HomeToGo’s Connectivity Partners of the Year — Avantio, a premier provider of property management software for vacation rentals, for Europe and Streamline, a leader in vacation rental software, for the United States. Recognized for their dedication to seamless, scalable booking experiences, both companies empower property managers to thrive on the HomeToGo Marketplace. HomeToGo Newcomer of the Year 2025: Rental Valley

Rental Valley is a trusted property management company specializing in coastal vacation rentals across Europe. Since joining forces with HomeToGo in 2024, Rental Valley has quickly made its mark with an exceptional portfolio, strong booking performance, and a commitment to outstanding guest experiences. HomeToGo Travelers’ Favorite Partner of the Year 2025: Winter Park Escapes

Winter Park Escapes is a premier vacation rental agency in Winter Park, Colorado, offering luxurious stays with exclusive perks like free activities, winter equipment rentals, and more. With a commitment to delivering 5-star experiences, it’s no surprise that it’s the favorite among HomeToGo travelers. HomeToGo Guest Excellence Award of the Year 2025: Interhome

A two-time award winner this year, Interhome is renowned for its strong reputation and trust among both travelers and owners. Alongside being named Partner of the Year, Interhome has also earned HomeToGo’s Guest Excellence Award, recognizing its commitment to seamless communication, outstanding service, and unforgettable guest experiences. HomeToGo Unique Rental of the Year 2025: Lodgewell

Lodgewell, a vacation rental agency known for its hand-picked homes and retreats, curates unforgettable stays and gatherings. This year, Lodgewell is being honored with HomeToGo’s Unique Rental of the Year Award for its one-of-a-kind, seashell-shaped vacation home in Austin, Texas — a truly iconic stay that has captured the imagination of HomeToGo travelers. HomeToGo Pet-Friendly Rental of the Year 2025: Welcome in Zeeland

Welcome in Zeeland, a vacation rental agency specializing in holiday homes across the Netherlands and Germany, has been recognized for listing HomeToGo’s Pet-Friendly Rental of the Year. Their pet-welcoming beach bungalow in the Netherlands has become a traveler favorite, offering the perfect getaway for those who love to bring their pets along for the adventure. The winners of the HomeToGo Vacation Rental Awards 2025 were determined by analyzing a blend of qualitative insights and quantitative data. The Company’s evaluation process considered various factors including key performance indicators, listing quality and technical integration, and the strength of partner collaboration. For more details and the complete list of winners around the globe visit: https://www.hometogo.com/vacation-rental-awards-2025/

About HomeToGo HomeToGo was founded in 2014 with a vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. HomeToGo has since grown to become the SaaS-enabled marketplace with the world’s largest selection of vacation rentals. HomeToGo is the official main sponsor and travel partner of German Bundesliga football club 1. FC Union Berlin. With 20M+ vacation rental offers across thousands of trusted partners, HomeToGo’s AI-powered B2C Marketplace seamlessly connects travelers with the perfect home for any trip. HomeToGo_PRO, the company’s B2B segment, offers innovative Software & Service Solutions for everyone who wants to be successful within vacation rentals, with a special focus on SaaS for hosts. While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in more than 30 countries. HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker “HTG” (ISIN LU2290523658). For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about Media Contact

