Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’951 -1.2%  SPI 17’095 -1.2%  Dow 43’007 1.1%  DAX 23’129 0.2%  Euro 0.9570 -0.4%  EStoxx50 5’465 -0.4%  Gold 2’900 -0.7%  Bitcoin 80’942 0.3%  Dollar 0.8867 -0.5%  Öl 69.4 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882Rheinmetall345850
Top News
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Analyse: Hold-Bewertung für DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Aktie von Warburg Research
Anthony Scaramucci: Bitcoin wird 2025 ein 200'000-Dollar-Asset
Ströer-Aktie im Plus: Starkes Wachstum zum Jahresstart erwartet - 2024 mehr verdient als gedacht
Lufthansa-Gewinn bricht ein - Aktie legt dennoch kräftig zu
Comet-Aktie stürzt ab: Gewinn in 2024 verdoppelt - Erholung aber weniger stark als erhofft
Suche...

HomeToGo Aktie [Valor: 59631761 / ISIN: LU2290523658]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
Trading-Depot
>
06.03.2025 12:00:19

Meet the winners of the HomeToGo Vacation Rental Awards 2025, celebrating excellence in the vacation rental industry

HomeToGo
1.76 EUR -2.49%
Kaufen Verkaufen


EQS-Media / 06.03.2025 / 12:00 CET/CEST

Meet the winners of the HomeToGo Vacation Rental Awards 2025, celebrating excellence in the vacation rental industry 

Luxembourg, 6 March 2025 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG), the SaaS-enabled marketplace with the world’s largest selection of vacation rentals, today announced the winners for the inaugural HomeToGo Vacation Rental Awards, highlighting the industry’s superstars of stays.

HomeToGo offers more than 20 million vacation rentals from thousands of trusted partners around the world. To celebrate this unparalleled portfolio, the Company today announced the top winners of its inaugural HomeToGo Vacation Rental Awards, which were exclusively unveiled at ITB Berlin, the world’s leading travel trade show.

With ten global winners and additional regional champions across nine industry-specific categories, the HomeToGo Vacation Rental Awards 2025 honor the partners and stays that consistently go the extra mile to empower HomeToGo guests to create unforgettable travel memories.

Dr. Patrick Andrae, Co-Founder & CEO of HomeToGo: “With the world’s largest selection of vacation rentals, HomeToGo is uniquely positioned to honor the best in the industry. We work alongside thousands of partners across the globe, providing them with the tools they need to succeed in our dynamic industry — and in turn, they deliver incredible travel experiences for guests around the globe. Today for the first time, we proudly recognize our outstanding industry partners with awards that celebrate excellence in vacation rentals, and thank them for being a driving force behind our shared journey.”

Meet the global winners of the HomeToGo Vacation Rental Awards 2025:

  • HomeToGo Partner of the Year 2025: Interhome
    Interhome is Europe’s second largest vacation rental management company, offering a high-quality portfolio of approximately 40,000 vacation rentals across 20 countries. Named HomeToGo’s Partner of the Year, Interhome stands out for its dedication to providing exceptional stays to travelers and for setting the benchmark in professional vacation rental management.
     
  • HomeToGo Channeled Property Manager of the Year 2025: EuroParcs
    EuroParcs offers a diverse range of vacation accommodations, from homes in holiday parks to unique stays like tiny houses and glamping tents. As HomeToGo’s Channeled Property Manager of the Year, EuroParcs excels in distribution, strategic execution, and adaptability in channel management.
     
  • HomeToGo DMO of the Year 2025: Tourismusverband Ostbayern
    As the Tourism Association of East Bavaria, Tourismusverband Ostbayern showcases the region’s beauty — from the lush Bavarian Forest to the historic charm of Passau and Regensburg. This Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) excels at connecting travelers with unforgettable stays while driving visibility for East Bavaria.
     
  • HomeToGo Connectivity Partner of the Year 2025: Avantio (EU) and Streamline (U.S.)
    Avantio and Streamline have been named HomeToGo’s Connectivity Partners of the Year — Avantio, a premier provider of property management software for vacation rentals, for Europe and Streamline, a leader in vacation rental software, for the United States. Recognized for their dedication to seamless, scalable booking experiences, both companies empower property managers to thrive on the HomeToGo Marketplace.
     
  • HomeToGo Newcomer of the Year 2025: Rental Valley
    Rental Valley is a trusted property management company specializing in coastal vacation rentals across Europe. Since joining forces with HomeToGo in 2024, Rental Valley has quickly made its mark with an exceptional portfolio, strong booking performance, and a commitment to outstanding guest experiences.
     
  • HomeToGo Travelers’ Favorite Partner of the Year 2025: Winter Park Escapes
    Winter Park Escapes is a premier vacation rental agency in Winter Park, Colorado, offering luxurious stays with exclusive perks like free activities, winter equipment rentals, and more. With a commitment to delivering 5-star experiences, it’s no surprise that it’s the favorite among HomeToGo travelers.
     
  • HomeToGo Guest Excellence Award of the Year 2025: Interhome
    A two-time award winner this year, Interhome is renowned for its strong reputation and trust among both travelers and owners. Alongside being named Partner of the Year, Interhome has also earned HomeToGo’s Guest Excellence Award, recognizing its commitment to seamless communication, outstanding service, and unforgettable guest experiences.
     
  • HomeToGo Unique Rental of the Year 2025: Lodgewell
    Lodgewell, a vacation rental agency known for its hand-picked homes and retreats, curates unforgettable stays and gatherings. This year, Lodgewell is being honored with HomeToGo’s Unique Rental of the Year Award for its one-of-a-kind, seashell-shaped vacation home in Austin, Texas — a truly iconic stay that has captured the imagination of HomeToGo travelers.
     
  • HomeToGo Pet-Friendly Rental of the Year 2025: Welcome in Zeeland
    Welcome in Zeeland, a vacation rental agency specializing in holiday homes across the Netherlands and Germany, has been recognized for listing HomeToGo’s Pet-Friendly Rental of the Year. Their pet-welcoming beach bungalow in the Netherlands has become a traveler favorite, offering the perfect getaway for those who love to bring their pets along for the adventure.

The winners of the HomeToGo Vacation Rental Awards 2025 were determined by analyzing a blend of qualitative insights and quantitative data. The Company’s evaluation process considered various factors including key performance indicators, listing quality and technical integration, and the strength of partner collaboration.

For more details and the complete list of winners around the globe visit: https://www.hometogo.com/vacation-rental-awards-2025/


About HomeToGo 

HomeToGo was founded in 2014 with a vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. HomeToGo has since grown to become the SaaS-enabled marketplace with the world’s largest selection of vacation rentals. HomeToGo is the official main sponsor and travel partner of German Bundesliga football club 1. FC Union Berlin.

With 20M+ vacation rental offers across thousands of trusted partners, HomeToGo’s AI-powered B2C Marketplace seamlessly connects travelers with the perfect home for any trip. HomeToGo_PRO, the company’s B2B segment, offers innovative Software & Service Solutions for everyone who wants to be successful within vacation rentals, with a special focus on SaaS for hosts.

While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in more than 30 countries. HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker “HTG” (ISIN LU2290523658). For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about

Media Contact
Caroline Burns
press@hometogo.com

Investor Relations Contact
Sebastian Grabert, CFA
+49 157 501 63731
IR@hometogo.com



End of Media Release

Issuer: HomeToGo SE
Key word(s): Travel

06.03.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HomeToGo SE
9 rue de Bitbourg
L-1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
E-mail: ir@hometogo.com
Internet: ir.hometogo.de
ISIN: LU2290523658, LU2290524383
WKN: A2QM3K , A3GPQR
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2095941

 
End of News EQS Media

2095941  06.03.2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2095941&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu HomeToGo

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu HomeToGo

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Intuit, Deutsche Boerse & Euronext mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Intuit Inc
NEU✅ Deutsche Boerse
NEU✅ Euronext

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ KKR
❌ Ares Management
❌ Blackstone

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Intuit, Deutsche Boerse & Euronext mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:48 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Nahrungsmittel - Reichhaltiges Sortiment / Rüstungskonzerne - Verteidigungsausgaben steigen
09:12 SMI zurück in der Spur
09:05 Marktüberblick: Anleihen unter Druck – Aktien und Euro haussieren
08:17 Nu Holdings: Ein aufstrebender Stern im lateinamerikanischen Fintech-Sektor
01:00 The Six Stages of Unemployment: From Actively Seeking Jobs to Give Ups
05.03.25 Logo WHS Salesforce & KI: Zukunftsaktie oder überbewertet? Nr. 1 CRM Unternehmen + SAP Konkurrent im Fokus.
05.03.25 3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Intuit, Deutsche Boerse & Euronext mit François Bloch
04.03.25 Julius Bär: 10.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) mit Lock-In auf BNP Paribas SA, ING Groep NV, UniCredit SpA
04.03.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Lonza, Sandoz, Sonova
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’555.27 18.84 B0CSEU
Short 13’813.65 13.69 B02SIU
Short 14’337.56 8.78 BE6SJU
SMI-Kurs: 12’951.42 06.03.2025 11:52:15
Long 12’520.00 17.81
Long 12’140.00 13.98
Long 11’720.00 8.95
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

HomeToGo 1.77 -2.49% HomeToGo

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bayer-Aktie steigt dennoch kräftig: Bayer rechnet 2025 mit weiterem Gewinnrückgang - Stellenabbau
Nach Bitcoin und Ethereum: Neue ETFs für diese Kryptowährungen in Sicht
BASF Aktie News: Bullen treiben BASF am Mittwochmittag an
Sandoz-Aktie steigt leicht: Sandoz mit Umsatz- und Gewinnplus - Lizenzvertrag mit Avecho
TecDAX-Titel Bechtle-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Bechtle-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verloren
Neuer Schub für NVIDIA-Aktie durch KI-Cloud? So könnte NVIDIA seine Geschäftstätigkeiten erweitern
Lufthansa-Gewinn bricht ein - Aktie legt dennoch kräftig zu
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Diese Signale sind heute wichtig
UBS AG beurteilt Rheinmetall-Aktie mit Buy
Breite Sektorstreuung: In diese Aktien investierte Top-Investor Stanley Druckenmiller im Schlussquartal 2024

Top-Rankings

Viertes Quartal 2024: Diese Aktien befinden sich im Depot des Fisher Asset Management
Im vierten Quartal 2024 hat Börsenprofi Ken Fisher mit seinem Vermögensverwalter Fisher Asset Ma ...
Bildquelle: IIstudio / Shutterstock.com
Breite Sektorstreuung: In diese Aktien investierte Top-Investor Stanley Druckenmiller im Schlussquartal 2024
Im Depot des milliardenschweren US-Investors Stanley Druckenmiller hat sich im vierten Quartal 2 ...
Bildquelle: TunedIn by Westend61 / Shutterstock.com
Elliotts Top-Aktien: So sah das Paul Singer-Depot im vierten Quartal aus
Mit seinem Hedgefonds Elliott Investment Management investierte Paul Singer, der sich einen Ruf ...
Bildquelle: Thos Robinson/Getty Images for New York Times
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten