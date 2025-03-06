|
06.03.2025 12:00:19
Meet the winners of the HomeToGo Vacation Rental Awards 2025, celebrating excellence in the vacation rental industry
|
Meet the winners of the HomeToGo Vacation Rental Awards 2025, celebrating excellence in the vacation rental industry
Luxembourg, 6 March 2025 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG), the SaaS-enabled marketplace with the world’s largest selection of vacation rentals, today announced the winners for the inaugural HomeToGo Vacation Rental Awards, highlighting the industry’s superstars of stays.
HomeToGo offers more than 20 million vacation rentals from thousands of trusted partners around the world. To celebrate this unparalleled portfolio, the Company today announced the top winners of its inaugural HomeToGo Vacation Rental Awards, which were exclusively unveiled at ITB Berlin, the world’s leading travel trade show.
With ten global winners and additional regional champions across nine industry-specific categories, the HomeToGo Vacation Rental Awards 2025 honor the partners and stays that consistently go the extra mile to empower HomeToGo guests to create unforgettable travel memories.
Dr. Patrick Andrae, Co-Founder & CEO of HomeToGo: “With the world’s largest selection of vacation rentals, HomeToGo is uniquely positioned to honor the best in the industry. We work alongside thousands of partners across the globe, providing them with the tools they need to succeed in our dynamic industry — and in turn, they deliver incredible travel experiences for guests around the globe. Today for the first time, we proudly recognize our outstanding industry partners with awards that celebrate excellence in vacation rentals, and thank them for being a driving force behind our shared journey.”
Meet the global winners of the HomeToGo Vacation Rental Awards 2025:
The winners of the HomeToGo Vacation Rental Awards 2025 were determined by analyzing a blend of qualitative insights and quantitative data. The Company’s evaluation process considered various factors including key performance indicators, listing quality and technical integration, and the strength of partner collaboration.
For more details and the complete list of winners around the globe visit: https://www.hometogo.com/vacation-rental-awards-2025/
HomeToGo was founded in 2014 with a vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. HomeToGo has since grown to become the SaaS-enabled marketplace with the world’s largest selection of vacation rentals. HomeToGo is the official main sponsor and travel partner of German Bundesliga football club 1. FC Union Berlin.
With 20M+ vacation rental offers across thousands of trusted partners, HomeToGo’s AI-powered B2C Marketplace seamlessly connects travelers with the perfect home for any trip. HomeToGo_PRO, the company’s B2B segment, offers innovative Software & Service Solutions for everyone who wants to be successful within vacation rentals, with a special focus on SaaS for hosts.
While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in more than 30 countries. HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker “HTG” (ISIN LU2290523658). For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about
Media Contact
Investor Relations Contact
End of Media Release
Issuer: HomeToGo SE
Key word(s): Travel
06.03.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HomeToGo SE
|9 rue de Bitbourg
|L-1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|E-mail:
|ir@hometogo.com
|Internet:
|ir.hometogo.de
|ISIN:
|LU2290523658, LU2290524383
|WKN:
|A2QM3K , A3GPQR
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2095941
|End of News
|EQS Media
|
2095941 06.03.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu HomeToGo
Analysen zu HomeToGo
3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Intuit, Deutsche Boerse & Euronext mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Intuit Inc
NEU✅ Deutsche Boerse
NEU✅ Euronext
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ KKR
❌ Ares Management
❌ Blackstone
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|28.02.25
|Schroders: Bundestagswahl: Reformen nötig, aber was ist machbar?
|27.02.25
|Schroders: Die J-Kurve verstehen und Renditen auf Private Markets messen
|21.02.25
|Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - Februar 2025
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI tiefer -- DAX stabil -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Donnerstag in Rot, während sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt nahe der Nulllinie bewegt. Am Donnerstag ging es an den wichtigsten asiatischen Märkten nach oben.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}