Meet the Loud, Party Rockin' Florida Company Behind the Entertainment at the Atlanta Falcon's First Game without an Audience

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, the Atlanta Falcons fought the SeaHawks in the $1.6 Billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Unfortunately, thanks to COVID-19, Atlanta's version of the Colosseum was empty, but the game was still popping. Multiple times throughout the night, a loud train horn blared throughout the stadium. This Nathan K5LA horn rang from the top of the stadium's roof at 150 decibels―and that horn was the product of the loudest, party rockin' brand in Florida, HornBlasters.

When the Atlanta Falcons were looking for a way to spice up their new stadium in 2017, they knew they needed to turn to HornBlasters. The company is the world's leading seller of loud horns for your cars. Owner Matt Heller founded the company in 2002 after becoming fed up being run off the road by other drivers on his daily commute to work. He was determined to be noticed and remembered his childhood fascination with air horns. What if I took the massive sound from real locomotives and installed them on my daily ride? He thought. I can make sure I will be heard on the road, but I can also make the streets safer by selling them to others, one horn at a time.

HornBlasters was born. When you drive in the south, you know a HornBlasters honk when you hear it.

Brandon Ruth, the Atlanta Falcons' Event Manager, turned to HornBlasters in 2017 for a train horn. After gates open, the horn would blast before the start of the game, reminding fans to get to their seats. Ruth wanted a train horn because it was essential to the city of Atlanta. As USA Today wrote, "The train horn comes down to the origin of the city of Atlanta. Originally named Marthasville and nicknamed Terminus, the city of Atlanta comes from the shortening of a railroad line that went through the heart of the city. It's nice to finally see the Falcons incorporating more of the city's original heritage into the game-day experience, and it should serve to make the ties of the team to the city even stronger."

Brandon knew HornBlasters were the guys for the job. In September 2017, the HornBlasters team spent weeks installing the horn, air compressor, plumbing, and other parts. Once it was ready to go, the Falcons were able to blast the horn at the touch of a button from a control room 400 feet away from the actual horn. The first time the crowd heard the horn, they instantly cheered. But it wasn't enough for the Falcons. They wanted more. Between September 2017 and May 2019, HornBlasters installed three new horns, including a horn on the roof overlooking the tailgate area known as the Home Depot Backyard. The $1.6 Billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium is now the most souped up, entertaining arena in America.

Drivers can have just as much fun. Horn kits go from $200 to $4,000. It's the perfect gift for a boy buying his first ride or a king souping up his new SUV. Our Mission is the same as when Matt started in his bedroom years ago: To make the roads safer while having a little fun. If you're tired of not having a voice on the highway, you've found the right place. Don't blow your temper, blow your horns!

