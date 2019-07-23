MEET TAIWAN Asia Super Team 2019: Enterprise Stars

TAIPEI, Taiwan, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Super Team, an international corporate contest under Taiwanese government program MEET TAIWAN, returns in 2019 with a new theme: Enterprise Stars. It's open for online registration right now. Join in the survey on our official website, and you are entitled to a lucky draw of free tickets to Taiwan. All enterprises are welcomed to register with a team of four, and finalists will compete during a five-day trip in Taiwan to experience unconventional itineraries, and explore features in incentive tours. The winning team will bring back US$50,000 worth of incentive tourism programs to Taiwan.Registration is open until August 15th.

Experience a surprising trip in Taiwan, and become the enterprise star in Asia

Eight lucky enterprise teams across Asia will be invited to Taiwan to enjoy celebrity-like experiences in nature and culture. With camera teams always around like a reality show, entertaining and creative challenges will unleash your team potentials, and become a rising enterprise star after this trip.

Recommended by travel influencer Vinh gau from Vietnam, welcome to compete for championship with your team in Taiwan

Asia Super Team invites travel influencers from eight Asian countries as ambassadors to invite elite competitors: (https://youtu.be/9abKrTfB3J0). The best teams will participate in feature contests in Taiwan with Vinh gau and other influencers. Influencers will livestream the process, so colleagues, families and friends in home countries can cheer for their teams.

In Vietnam, Vinh from Vinh gau (https://vinhgau.com/) is invited to be Asia Super Team ambassador. He travels around the world, and readers love his humorous style and professional photos. He has collaborated with Air Asia, Booking.com, Klook and other international brands.

About Asia Super Team

This year, the contest is divided into two phases:

Phase 1 - Online Registration (6/13-8/15): In Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Japan and Korea, companies can register online with a team of four per company.

Phase 2 - Contest in Taiwan (10/14-10/18): One team from each country will be invited to participate in the contest in a reality show style. The winner will bring back US$50,000 of incentive tourism in Taiwan.

Please visit: asiasuperteam.meettaiwan.com

