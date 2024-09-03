Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Clean Motion AB Aktie
MEET CLEAN MOTION AND EXPERIENCE EVIG AT IAA TRANSPORTATION

Clean Motion is excited to announce its participation at IAA Transportation 2024 in Hannover, Germany, where they will showcase EVIG, the company’s latest innovation in electric vehicles for truly sustainable urban transport.

Jonsered, Sweden – 2024-09-03

IAA Transportation, Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung, is one of the world’s largest automotive fairs and a platform focused on logistics, commercial vehicles, and the transport sector, showcasing the latest innovations and sustainable solutions in the industry.
Clean Motion will be alongside the global automotive component supplier Valeo, showcasing EVIG, the new innovative nearly emission free vehicle designed specifically for last-mile deliveries in urban environments. EVIG is powered by Valeo e-access powertrain and utilizes solar panels on the roof for optimized last-mile deliveries in urban environments.
In fact, every detail of EVIG has been carefully crafted - all to maximise energy efficiency, resulting in an impressive product that is catching the industry’s attention. The vehicle is made to support the scalability of the fleet operations, both environmentally and financially. With its innovative design and connectivity-enabled services, EVIG is not just an electric vehicle; it's a smart investment for businesses aiming to future-proof their operations in increasingly eco-conscious cities, being ten times better from a sustainability perspective at about one third of the cost.

"It is great to collaborate with Valeo at IAA again this year and together let EVIG get the exposure it deserves.” says Christoffer Sveder, CCO at Clean Motion. "We have a fantastic product that has already created strong interest from logistics fleet operators, which we aim to boost further at IAA.” he continues.

The participation in IAA Transportation is one of many activities in Clean Motion's bold new marketing strategy, aimed at expanding its market presence and driving product sales internationally.

Join us on our journey to transform city delivery in booth D78 hall 19/20, 17-22 September 2024.?
Visit the IAA website for more info about the fair: https://www.iaa-transportation.com/en

For further information please contact:
Christoffer Sveder, CCO
Clean Motion AB
christoffer.sveder@cleanmotion.se

ABOUT Clean Motion AB
Clean Motion AB is a Swedish company that manufactures and sells truly sustainable vehicles for cities. The vehicles are locally produced and based on energy and resource efficiency to maximize the adoption of electric vehicles globally. The company's vision is to offer city mobility powered by solar energy and therefore provides lightweight electric vehicles with low energy consumption to meet the urban transportation challenges of the 21st century

Clean Motion AB is listed on the First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Stockholm. The Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please visit: www.cleanmotion.se

Attachments


