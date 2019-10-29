Meet Cadence Environmental Energy's New and Improved Website

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cadence is proud to announce the launch of a new website: http://www.cadenceenvironmental.com (formerly, cadencerecycling.com).

The company has overhauled its website top to bottom. It's packed with tons of information, images, and illustrations designed to show how the company saves Gulf coast refineries time and money by disposing of energy-bearing waste in a nearby, state-of-the-art Ash Grove cement kiln.

The new site delivers timely and relevant content to customers across all platforms with equal ease. The experience is uniform and lightning-fast on desktops, tablets, laptops, and smartphones. Cadence Environmental Energy has custom-designed a navigation system to get users the information they need in the fewest possible clicks.

When the site launched, Ted T. Reese, President of Cadence Environmental Energy, said: "After months of hard work, our new website is finally online. We've reworked every element to make it easy for our present and future customers to gain access to our money-saving refinery waste disposal services. Now, in just a couple of clicks, refinery customers and others on the Gulf Coast will see why Cadence is the most cost-effective choice. It's the only disposal option that uses 100% of the waste with nothing left over and nothing to landfill."

In an effort to make the new site even more informative, Cadence Environmental Energy has added a new blog section. Reese states the team plans to make frequent updates to the blog, which will focus on providing timely information about the company, its processes, its customers, and any other information that might be helpful.

"We hope you like the changes we've made," says Reese, "and urge you to stop by for a visit soon!"

For more information, visit http://www.cadenceenvironmental.com.

CONTACT

Cadence Environmental Energy

Ted T. Reese, President

(936) 242-1008

ttreese@cadencerecycling.com

ABOUT CADENCE ENVIRONMENTAL ENERGY

Chemical engineer Ted J. Reese founded Cadence Environmental Energy in 1975. The company swiftly introduced a new technology that would allow liquid industrial waste to be used as an alternative energy source in cement kilns and blast furnaces. This revolutionary new waste fuel is known as Chem-FuelⓇ. Today, Chem-FuelⓇ helps industries both large and small reach their sustainability and compliance goals. Cadence helps the United States cement industry stay strong through the use of alternative fuels, and has been the exclusive waste fuel supplier to Ash Grove Cement since 1986. Using Chem-FuelⓇ, Ash Grove conserves over 125,000 tons of coal annually and has conserved over 3 million tons of coal since Cadence began to supply them. Cadence has continued to fulfill its mission by providing recycling services to refineries across the Gulf Coast area. To learn more, visit http://www.cadenceenvironmental.com.

SOURCE Cadence Environmental Energy