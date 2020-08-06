Meet AdminaHealth in the Exhibit Pavilion at VCIA 2020

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AdminaHealth LLC, a leading provider of billing and payment solutions for the healthcare, insurance, and employee benefits marketplace, will be exhibiting at the Vermont Captive Insurance Agency's 2020 Virtual Conference on August 11-13.

The AdminaHealth team will join a group of leaders and specialists in the Captive industry during this multi-day virtual event. They will have a booth in the Exhibit Pavilion, a state-of-the-art virtual floor with exhibitor materials and live chat capabilities to facilitate introductions. AdminaHealth representatives include Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Frank Bianchi, and Sales and Marketing members Christian Morris, Michael Mascia, and Jenny Collinson.

The AdminaHealth team will be 'in' the virtual booth looking forward to chatting with attendees throughout the event, and are excited to introduce the Captive audience to the innovative AdminaHealth Billing Suite SaaS platform.

"Whether you are a Single Captive, Group Captive, or Association Captive exploring diversification of insurance needs or those struggling with the challenges of billing back group members, our Billing Suite offers a powerful solution with a low cost of entry," says Robert Bull, AdminaHealth CEO and Founding Member.

Many Captives today are considering adding new insurance benefits such as healthcare or other offerings into their book of business. The AdminaHealth Billing Suite provides a platform to add as many benefits from as many different carriers as needed—without increasing administrative burden.

The AdminaHealth Billing Suite is also able to improve operational efficiency for Captives by generating a fully-automated, reconciled, and unified bill that consolidates all premiums for each member of their Captive. Members are able to access their own specific consolidated bill, while Captives see a consolidated bill combining all membership groups.

All conference attendees are invited to visit the AdminaHealth booth where they can live chat and access AdminaHealth materials. Captives—as well as brokers, carriers, and TPAs—who would like to set up a meeting at the VCIA conference to learn about the AdminaHealth Billing Suite and how it can help their organization, can contact AdminaHealth at info@adminahealth.com .

About AdminaHealth

AdminaHealth is a leading provider of billing and payment solutions for the healthcare, insurance, and employee benefits marketplace – making easy work of invoice consolidation, reconciliation, and payment management for Brokers, TPAs, Carriers, Captive Managers, Associations, and Employers. To learn more about the AdminaHealth Billing Suite SaaS platform, visit adminahealth.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meet-adminahealth-in-the-exhibit-pavilion-at-vcia-2020-301107881.html

SOURCE AdminaHealth