27.10.2025 02:39:23

Medtronic's RDN Procedure Shows Lasting Blood Pressure Reductions In 3-Year SPYRAL HTN-ON MED Trial

(RTTNews) - Medtronic plc (MDT) announced compelling long-term data from the final report of its SPYRAL HTN-ON MED randomized clinical trial. The results demonstrated that patients treated with the Symplicity Spyral renal denervation (RDN) procedure experienced significantly greater reductions in blood pressure over a three-year period compared to those in the sham control group.

Specifically, patients who underwent RDN (N=206) showed marked improvements in both 24-hour ambulatory systolic blood pressure (ABPM) and office-based systolic blood pressure (OSBP) compared to sham patients (N=131), despite both groups maintaining similar medication regimens. These findings reinforce the durability and effectiveness of the RDN procedure in managing hypertension.

Importantly, no cases of renal artery stenosis exceeding 70% were observed in the RDN group throughout the three-year follow-up, underscoring the long-term safety profile of the Symplicity Spyral system.

SPYRAL HTN-ON MED is a global, randomized, sham-controlled trial investigating the blood pressure lowering effect and safety of RDN with the radiofrequency-based Symplicity RDN system in hypertensive patients who have been prescribed up to three anti-hypertensive medications. After the six-month primary endpoint assessment, the study continued to assess 24-hr ABPM and OSBP from baseline through yearly follow ups. The Symplicity RDN system is approved for commercial use in nearly 80 countries around the world.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.