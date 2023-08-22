Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Medtronic Aktie [Valor: 25187155 / ISIN: IE00BTN1Y115]
23.08.2023 00:16:00

Medtronic to participate in upcoming investor conferences

Medtronic
79.52 CHF -2.48%
DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today confirmed its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. EDT (11:00 a.m. CDT)
Geoff Martha, chairman and chief executive officer, will answer questions on the medtech industry and on the company.

Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Monday, September 11, 2023, at 9:20 a.m. EDT (8:20 a.m. CDT)
Karen Parkhill, executive vice president & chief financial officer, IT & enterprise excellence, will answer questions on the company.

Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference 2023
Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 3:55 p.m. BST (9:55a.m. CDT)
Geoff Martha, chairman & chief executive officer, will answer questions on the company.

A live webcast of each Q&A session will be available on the date and time of each of the conferences noted above by clicking on the Events link at http://investorrelations.medtronic.com. An archive of each Q&A session will be available on the same webpage later in the day.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:               




Erika Winkels         

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations     

Investor Relations

+1-763-526-8478     

+1-763-505-4626

 

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301907381.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

