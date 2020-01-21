Medtronic Named to FORTUNE’s 2020 World’s Most Admired Companies List

Global Leader in Medical Technology Ranks #2 in Industry on Annual List

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has been named to FORTUNE’s 2020 World’s Most Admired Companies List. The global leader in medical technology landed at #2 in the Medical Products and Equipment industry.

"We are honored to be selected by Fortune for this prestigious recognition,” said Omar Ishrak, Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer. "Our 90,000 people around the world strive every day to bring innovative products to market that achieve our longstanding Mission - to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life. We seek to achieve this Mission responsibly, and we remain committed to being a company worthy of the trust and admiration of our investors, employees and customers.”

The annual list measures corporate reputation among the world’s largest companies – the 1,000 largest U.S. companies by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in Fortune’s Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more. It includes the best-regarded companies spanning 52 industries, and is based on input from executives, directors, and analysts. They are asked to rank companies in their respective industries on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company’s score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed. For the complete rankings, visit Fortune.com.

