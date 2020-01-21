+++ Handeln Sie Hebelprodukte von BNP Paribas ab sofort bereits ab CHF 9.00 über Swiss Dots! +++ -w-
21.01.2020 16:57:41

Medtronic Named to FORTUNE’s 2020 World’s Most Admired Companies List

 Global Leader in Medical Technology Ranks #2 in Industry on Annual List

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has been named to FORTUNE’s 2020 World’s Most Admired Companies List. The global leader in medical technology landed at #2 in the Medical Products and Equipment industry.

"We are honored to be selected by Fortune for this prestigious recognition,” said Omar Ishrak, Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer. "Our 90,000 people around the world strive every day to bring innovative products to market that achieve our longstanding Mission - to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life.  We seek to achieve this Mission responsibly, and we remain committed to being a company worthy of the trust and admiration of our investors, employees and customers.”

The annual list measures corporate reputation among the world’s largest companies – the 1,000 largest U.S. companies by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in Fortune’s Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more. It includes the best-regarded companies spanning 52 industries, and is based on input from executives, directors, and analysts. They are asked to rank companies in their respective industries on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company’s score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed. For the complete rankings, visit Fortune.com.

About Medtronic
Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world’s largest medical technology, services and solutions companies – alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

-end-



Erika Winkels
Public Relations
+1-763-526-8478

Ryan Weispfenning
Investor Relations
+1-763-505-4626

