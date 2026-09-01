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Medtronic Aktie 25187155 / IE00BTN1Y115

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01.09.2026 13:37:48

Medtronic Boosts FY27 Outlook; Stock Up 4.7% - Update

Medtronic
76.87 CHF 4.64%
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(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, medical devices maker Medtronic plc (MDT) raised its adjusted earnings and organic revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2027.

For fiscal 2027, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.94 to $6.00 per share on organic revenue growth of 7.25 to 7.75 percent. Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $5.90 to $6.00 per share on organic revenue growth of 6.75 to 7.25 percent.

"The combination of strong operating performance and disciplined financial management drove revenue and adjusted EPS ahead of expectations, enabling us to raise our fiscal 2027 guidance," said Thierry Pieton, Medtronic chief financial officer.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, MDT is trading on the NYSE at $94.94, up $4.26 or 4.69 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

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