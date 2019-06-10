Medtronic Announces Its Forthcoming Robotic Assisted Surgical Platform to Feature Three-Dimensional Vision System from KARL STORZ

Four Year Partnership Made Public Today

DUBLIN - June 10, 2019 - To enable upcoming regulatory filings, Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) today made public its partnership with KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG (Tuttlingen, Germany), a pioneer in the field of endoscopic imaging. For the past four years, the two companies have partnered to seamlessly integrate KARL STORZ'S three-dimensional (3D) vision systems and visualization components into Medtronic's forthcoming robotic assisted surgical platform.

"Visualization is critical to the successful execution of robotic assisted surgeries and minimally invasive surgeries," said Megan Rosengarten, vice president and general manager of the Surgical Robotics business, which is part of the Minimally Invasive Therapies Group at Medtronic. "As we developed our robotic platform, we led with surgeons' input to design a flexible surgical system that meets their needs and the needs of patients around the globe. Surgeons can be confident our robotic assisted platform will provide market leading 3D visualization technology combined with best in-class surgical stapling and energy instruments."

Visualization Technology Leadership

KARL STORZ is a pioneer in the field of endoscopic imaging, recognized for industry-first visualization innovations, such as the FULL HD endoscopic camera. Today, Medtronic and KARL STORZ are leveraging the latest generation of IMAGE1 S(TM) 3D platform to deliver outstanding image quality and depth perception to surgeons.

About KARL STORZ

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG (Tuttlingen, Germany) has grown over the last seven decades into a globally active player with 8,000 employees that stands for innovative excellence in endoscopy and visualization technology. Throughout its history, the company has focused on supplying functional and ergonomic products to meet medical needs as well as using technology for the benefit of patients.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services, and solutions companies - alleviating pain, restoring health, and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals, and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

