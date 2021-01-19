Medtecs Lit up the Taipei 101 Tower, Called for Face Mask Usage on New Year's Eve

TAIPEI, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite New Year's Eve celebrations being cancelled or moved fully online across multiple cities and countries around the world in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Taipei City's annual New Year's Eve festivities and fireworks proceeded as scheduled. Strict COVID-19 safety measures had been implemented all over the world, especially after a mutated strain of the virus was discovered in the UK, and Taiwan was the only location still allowing its citizens to ring in the New Year with live performances and countdown parties. Medtecs was a special sponsor of the much-anticipated New Year's Eve fireworks dislplay by the city's iconic landmark, Taipei 101, and its logo, slogans and messages which called on the public to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 lit up Taipei 101 on the nights of 30 and 31 December, 2020. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Medtecs has supplied vital medical supplies and protective gears to help agaomst the spread of the virus.

COVID-19 Surged Worldwide but Taiwanese People Were Lucky to Celebrate the New Year

COVID-19 surged worldwide in 2020 with confirmed cases reaching over 80 million. At the end of 2020, many parts of the world had called off or scaled back their New Year's Eve events. For example, Japan canceled its New Year's Eve countdown in Shibuya, Tokyo; South Korea canceled for the first time in 67 years its Bosingak bell-ringing ceremony in Gwanghwamun, Seoul; and the United States hosted its first virtual Times Square NYE countdown in 114 years. Of the eight famous attractions around the world hosting 2020-21 New Year Eve events, only the Sydney Opera House, Taipei 101 and Burj Khalifa Tower saw large-scale fireworks displays, while only people in Taiwan were fortunate enough to organize and gather for New Year's Eve activities as usual.

Medtecs Topped Taipei 101, Shining Anti-epidemic Slogans Becoming the Scenery on the Last Night of 2020

Medtecs understood the significance of celebrating the holidays during tough times, so for the first time, it sponsored the fireworks display at Taipei 101, which celebrated Taiwan as a COVID-19 success story while at the same time sending off year 2020. What's more, the company lit up Taipei 101 on the evenings of December 30 and 31 with animations and messages reminding the public to wear masks during New Year's Eve celebrations: "Masking up when celebrating New Year's to prevent COVID-19 everywhere." Medtecs promised to continuously provide high-quality personal protective equipment to those in need and to work towards a healthy 2021.

Medtecs x Bravo, Showcased to the World A Beautiful Taipei

In addition to sponsoring the New Year fireworks display and lightshow at Taipei 101, Medtecs also collaborated with the Taipei Government to launch a line of medical-grade Bravo the Bear-themed masks in blue, yellow and pink. Bravo the Bear is a symbol of optimism and unity, and Medtecs hopes images of Bravo on the masks will encourage everyone to stay positive and stay healthy in 2021.

Medtecs, an Umbrella for Public Health

Medtecs is a leading provider of personal protective equipment (PPE) and hospital logistics services, with more than 30 years' experience in manufacturing of medical supplies, covering surgical and medical-grade masks, isolation clothing, and protective clothing. Their products have been exported to more than 30 countries worldwide. As an emergency supplies inventory partner, Medtecs has always acted as the strongest logistics force to protect public health during SARS, H1N1 and other major infectious diseases in the past, and fully supplied medical consumables such as masks and protective clothing to the Taiwan Government.

Since the beginning of 2020, the COVID-19 epidemic has surged worldwide. During that severe period, Medtecs regarded public health protection as its own duty, increased the production line of masks to increase production capacity, fully supported epidemic prevention in Taiwan, and also contributed towards mitigating global healthcare personnel staffing shortages, working at the anti-COVID-19 front for people and for the world.

