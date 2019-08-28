Medtec China 2019 to inaugurate on September 25 in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtec China 2019 will be inaugurated on September 25 in Shanghai. Compared to last year, the scale of Medtec China 2019 will expand by 30%, hitting a new high in its history. Medtec China will gather 450+ exhibitors of quality brands from medical design and development, raw materials, precision parts, molds, medical automation equipment, regulatory consulting and other fields, including 150+ newcomers. The US state of New York will for the first time host a pavilion. Medtec China 2019 expects to receive 25,000 professional visitors this year. As the event enters the last-month countdown, here we would like to introduce the seven key focal components of Medtec China 2019.

Focus 1: Full-hall rich exhibits for the first time

Zeus, NISSEI, Mikron, Teleflex, Clariant, DuPont, Lubrizol, Fort Wayne, Trelleborg, WuXi AppTec, Guangzhou Qike Medicine, Dymax, Hitachi, ZOTEC and many other well-known companies will once again attend the exhibition, as well as 150 newcomers, including Greatech, Teamtechnik, Integer, B. Braun, FBGS Technologies, Directmed Inc., and CCBio. Click to view the Exhibitor List

Focus 2: New York (USA) pavilion debuts, Germany & Singapore pavilions return

New York, USA will bring together eight companies to form a pavilion for debut at Medtec China. They will exhibit high-performance fiber-reinforced composite materials, CAD/CAM technology a 7-axis robot engraving machine, chemical vapor deposition and infiltration equipment, and many other products.

The German and Singapore Pavilions will, respectively, include 14 and seven exhibitors.

Focus 3: Top ten Global enterprises in Electronic Components & Motors Zone

The Electronic Components, Motor & Drive Control Zone will showcase endoscope cables / cables for probe of ultrasonic diagnostic apparatus and cable assemblies from Hitachi Metals (China); and Redel P plastic circular connectors and Push-Pull plastic connectors from LEMO Electronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.; one of the world's largest MDO manufacturers - Integer. Pre-register immediately for an on-site visit.

Focus 4: Mold Technology and Processing Equipment rising to promote the rapid development of medical manufacturing

A new area of Mold Technology and Processing Equipment will debut at Medtec China 2019. Nearly 40 companies, including Nissei Plastic Industrial, Everfinest Engineering Co., Ltd., MedPlast Medical (Suzhou), Cartisan Mold Technology, Barnes Molding Solution (Jiangsu), Ultratech (Dongguan), and Kunshan Grand Precision Mould will exhibit.

Focus 5: Quality Expo China with increasingly enriched exhibits and conferences

Quality Expo China will be held on the site of Medtec China 2019. It gathers companies of testing, measurement, inspection and calibration equipment and supplies, and also includes the Quality Focus conference. This number of exhibitors this year is on the rise. Click to view details .

Focus 6: Onsite conference focusing on risk management of medical products, leading IIMD development trends

"Risk Management of Medical Product Life Cycle" is a burning topic this year, Mr. Shao Linyun, deputy director of the Central R&D Management Department of Shenzhen Mindray, will discuss how to conduct reliability-oriented medical device quality management from the perspective of device makers.

IIMD China Summit will once again return to Medtec China 2019. Xi Tingfei, director of the Center of Biomedical Materials & Tissue Engineering, Academy for Advanced Interdisciplinary Studies, Peking University, has been invited to share the latest regulations and technologies on the cardiovascular system. Dong Heyan, president and technical director of Yinyi (Liaoning) Biotech Co., Ltd. will share details of the design technology and the R&D process of "Qingzhou" drug balloon at the summit. For more details, please click HERE.

To discover more, please click here to download the latest "Show Preview 2019"or visit official website at www.medtecchina.com

