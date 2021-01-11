SMI 10’870 0.7%  SPI 13’473 0.3%  Dow 31’088 0.0%  DAX 13’937 -0.8%  Euro 1.0819 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’621 -0.7%  Gold 1’849 0.0%  Bitcoin 29’280 -13.7%  Dollar 0.8892 0.4%  Öl 55.7 -1.1% 

Wird der Bitcoin weiter steigen? Jetzt Krypto-Talk der BX Swiss anschauen! -w-
11.01.2021 18:51:00

MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for MatriDerm® - Its Three-Dimensional Acellular Collagen Elastin Dermal Matrix Portfolio

MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG announces receiving FDA 510(k) clearance for its flagship Med Care product portfolio MatriDerm®.

HAMBURG, Germany, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MatriDerm® is a single-use three-dimensional acellular dermal matrix composed of bovine collagen fibers and bovine elastin. MatriDerm® is indicated for use in the management of full thickness and partial wounds. The technology is supported by over 150 peer reviewed published articles and currently sold across the world having treated over 300,000 patients worldwide.

"We are pleased with receiving 510(k) clearance for our unique MatriDerm® products. This significant milestone represents our commitment at MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack in bringing innovation and differentiated technologies to healthcare professionals and patients around the world," said Diana Ferro, President & CEO of MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG.

"Like we have done across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America our focus will be educating and supporting healthcare professionals and our partners as we look to commercialize MatriDerm® in the largest medical device market globally," said Jason Gugliuzza, Vice President Med Care Division.

About:

MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG is a Germany-based expert in biotech solutions for tissue regeneration and skin health. Our technological core competence is our proprietary Advanced CryoSafe™ Method that allows us to maintain and refine the response of bioactive materials. Our science-based solutions create effective and easy-to-use treatments that deliver added value and serve equally patients and physicians. For our Customers, we develop the most effective, targeted and cost-efficient solutions in Regenerative Medicine, Advanced Wound Care and Professional Skin Care.

Contact:

Henrike Lesch

MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG 

Colonnaden 72

20354 Hamburg

Germany

P  +49 40 356 204-711

E  presse@medskin-suwelack.com

W  www.medskin-suwelack.com


Related Images

image1.jpg

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medskin-solutions-dr-suwelack-ag-receives-fda-510k-clearance-for-matriderm---its-three-dimensional-acellular-collagen-elastin-dermal-matrix-portfolio-301205487.html

SOURCE MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 312.85
3.70 %
Givaudan 3’741.00
1.46 %
Novartis 83.80
0.96 %
CieFinRichemont 83.70
0.84 %
CS Group 12.18
0.66 %
Swiss Re 84.06
-0.57 %
Nestle 100.60
-0.75 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’051.00
-0.99 %
Alcon 60.10
-1.38 %
LafargeHolcim 51.78
-1.45 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11:00
Globalization"s New Reality
10:54
Ein gutes Omen
08:24
SMI weiter auf dem Vormarsch
09.01.21
Krypto-Talk: Wird der Bitcoin weiter steigen? | BX Swiss TV
08.01.21
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRC mit 12% p.a. auf Dufry, Flughafen Zürich - 55% Barriere
07.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13:26
Schroders: 15 Szenarien für das Jahr 2030
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
mehr
Krypto-Talk: Wird der Bitcoin weiter steigen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin fällt nach Rekordjagd deutlich zurück
Buffett-Investment BYD und Uber-Konkurrent tun sich zusammen: Neues Elektroauto im Anmarsch
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Autonomes Fahren: Warum ausgerechnet Walmart Tesla herausfordert
Palantir-Aktie, CureVac-Aktie, Snowflake-Aktie & Co: So ist es den Börsenneulingen 2020 seit ihren IPOs ergangen
Twitter-Aktie verliert kräftig: Bei Trump-Anhängern beliebte Twitter-Alternative App Parler fällt aus
Teslas chinesische Konkurrenten im Blick: So bewertet ein Analyst die Anleger-Chancen bei NIO und XPeng
Tesla-Fans müssen nicht mehr lange warten: Elon Musk kündigt Full-Self-Driving-Package an
Kaufempfehlung: Diese Cloudaktien halten Analysten auch 2021 noch für aussichtsreich
Portfolio-Manager schlägt Alarm: Kommt 2021 ein Crash auf die Märkte zu?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX geht schwächer aus dem Montagshandel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimische Markt nahm am Montag Fahrt auf, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. Die Wall Street ist schwächer in die neue Woche gestartet. An den Börsen in Fernost liessen sich zu Beginn der neuen Handelswoche gemischte Vorzeichen beobachten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit