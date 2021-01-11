MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for MatriDerm® - Its Three-Dimensional Acellular Collagen Elastin Dermal Matrix Portfolio

MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG announces receiving FDA 510(k) clearance for its flagship Med Care product portfolio MatriDerm®.

HAMBURG, Germany, Jan. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- MatriDerm® is a single-use three-dimensional acellular dermal matrix composed of bovine collagen fibers and bovine elastin. MatriDerm® is indicated for use in the management of full thickness and partial wounds. The technology is supported by over 150 peer reviewed published articles and currently sold across the world having treated over 300,000 patients worldwide.

"We are pleased with receiving 510(k) clearance for our unique MatriDerm® products. This significant milestone represents our commitment at MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack in bringing innovation and differentiated technologies to healthcare professionals and patients around the world," said Diana Ferro, President & CEO of MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG.

"Like we have done across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America our focus will be educating and supporting healthcare professionals and our partners as we look to commercialize MatriDerm® in the largest medical device market globally," said Jason Gugliuzza, Vice President Med Care Division.

About:

MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG is a Germany-based expert in biotech solutions for tissue regeneration and skin health. Our technological core competence is our proprietary Advanced CryoSafe™ Method that allows us to maintain and refine the response of bioactive materials. Our science-based solutions create effective and easy-to-use treatments that deliver added value and serve equally patients and physicians. For our Customers, we develop the most effective, targeted and cost-efficient solutions in Regenerative Medicine, Advanced Wound Care and Professional Skin Care.

Contact: Henrike Lesch MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG Colonnaden 72 20354 Hamburg Germany P +49 40 356 204-711 E presse@medskin-suwelack.com W www.medskin-suwelack.com



Related Images

image1.jpg

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medskin-solutions-dr-suwelack-ag-receives-fda-510k-clearance-for-matriderm---its-three-dimensional-acellular-collagen-elastin-dermal-matrix-portfolio-301205487.html

SOURCE MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG