15.04.2021 08:45:00

MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG launches two new MatriDerm® products

MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG expands its MatriDerm® portfolio with the launch of MatriDerm® Flex Dermal Matrix and MatriDerm® Fenestrated Dermal Matrix

HAMBURG, Germany, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MatriDerm® is a single-use three-dimensional acellular dermal matrix composed of bovine collagen fibers and bovine elastin. MatriDerm® is indicated for use in the management of full-thickness and partial wounds. The technology is supported by over 170 peer reviewed published articles and currently sold across the world having treated over 300,000 patients worldwide.

The two new products as an extension of the MatriDerm® product portfolio offer surgeons more flexibility in the treatment of complex wounds when it comes to one- and two-stage surgical procedures utilizing a split-thickness skin graft.

Designed with input from Plastic and Trauma Surgeons, the two new products come in four sizes and three different thicknesses (1mm, 2mm and 3mm). Key features also include:

  • Higher tensile strength of the 3mm products
  • 200% more collagen in the 3mm compared to the 1mm products
  • Easier to handle and apply
  • Flexible and conformable structure of MatriDerm® Flex Dermal Matrix
  • MatriDerm® Fenestrated Dermal Matrix is designed for highly exudating wounds allowing wound exudate to easily pass through the template

"Since we launched MatriDerm® Dermal Matrix in 2005, we have built a strong network of international KOLs from different specialties. We listen to their needs and discuss product features which can improve the treatment of wounds and therefore the aesthetic outcome. The two new products are based on the feedback we got from the market," said Diana Ferro, President & CEO of MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG.

"Our goal is to optimize outcomes in conjunction with the skill of the surgeons for their patients. These two new products will bring many benefits to surgeons and their patients in the treatment of complex surgical wound reconstruction," said Jason Gugliuzza, Vice President MedCare Solutions of MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG.

About:

MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack is a Germany-based expert in biotech solutions for tissue regeneration and skin health. Our technological core competence is our proprietary Advanced CryoSafe® Method that allows us to maintain and refine the response of bioactive materials. Our science-based solutions create effective and easy-to-use treatments that deliver added value and serve equally patients and physicians. For our Customers, we develop the most effective, targeted and cost-efficient solutions in Regenerative Medicine, Advanced Wound Care and Skin Care.

Note: Both products, MatriDerm® Flex Dermal Matrix and MatriDerm® Fenestrated Dermal Matrix, have received CE-certification and will be rolled out in the second half 2021.

www.medskin-suwelack.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1486064/MatriDerm_Product_Portfolio_Expansion.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1486065/Medskin_Solutions_Logo.jpg

﻿

