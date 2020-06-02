02.06.2020 00:12:00

Medsender partners with Patagonia Health to Help Coordinate Public Health response to COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medsender is the first healthcare cloud communication company to partner with Patagonia Health.

Medsender logo

The two companies joined forces to help provide public health departments with an easy way to securely collect patient information from any healthcare provider or lab. This new capability will allow Patagonia Health clients to automatically triage and digitize incoming medical documents in real-time and aggregate incoming COVID-19 patient statistics in their EHR, all with Medsender's proven reliability to ensure no communication falls through the cracks.

"Because of our partnership, we now have local health departments that are using Medsender to communicate faster and more reliably with providers than ever before. They are getting digitized data on which towns have the highest infection rates. This is what we built Medsender for, to provide any company with a robust out-of-the-box healthcare communication solution that can be setup by anyone in minutes," said Medsender CEO Zain Qayyum.

Information can be sent to Medsender users from anywhere, regardless of the data type or source. Senders do not need any software or workflow changes, allowing health systems to focus on patient care instead of IT woes during the pandemic.

According to a recent article published by Minnesota Public Radio, public health officials are stuck communicating over fax with providers. Faxes are blurry, busy signals interfere, and sometimes faxes go to the wrong place entirely, making it unreliable. Medsender's technology is helping healthcare move off of faxing by combining health record integrations with its cloud encryption and digital data sharing network.

"With the majority of provider and lab communication currently taking place over fax, we are excited to transition public health departments to digital communication and use these new capabilities to help health officials make data-driven decisions on their COVID-19 response strategy," said Sonali Luniya, Chief Customer Officer at Patagonia Health. "They are able to communicate seamlessly and compliantly across all EHRs, emails, and unstructured data sources such as faxes."

About Medsender
Medsender provides the best way to communicate in compliance with HIPAA through its easy-to-use cloud application and EHR integrations, all of which can be setup within minutes with no training required. With over 99.9% reliability, Medsender is trusted by medical offices, hospitals, pharmacies, labs, imaging centers, public health departments, and more. For developers and EHR vendors, Medsender also offers a modern API designed for deep, rapid integration and deployment with just a few lines of code. For more information, please visit medsender.com.

About Patagonia Health

Patagonia Health, Inc. is a healthcare software supplier with a cloud and apps-based software solution that is designed specifically for Public and Behavioral Health agencies. The solution includes an integrated, federally-certified, Electronic Health Record (EHR), Practice Management (PM) and Billing software. The company's mission is to solve two major barriers to EHR adoption − usability and cost − and address customers' number one problem: billing. Patagonia Health's highly-intelligent solution is extremely easy to use and provides timely data for organizations to improve workflow, streamline operations and take their organizations to the next level. For more information, visit https://patagoniahealth.com.

Media Contact:
press@medsender.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medsender-partners-with-patagonia-health-to-help-coordinate-public-health-response-to-covid-19-301068835.html

SOURCE Medsender

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 499.80
1.42 %
Alcon 61.88
1.38 %
Nestle 103.86
0.99 %
Givaudan 3’447.00
0.50 %
SGS 2’255.00
0.31 %
ABB 18.89
-2.05 %
Adecco Group 45.62
-2.25 %
Roche Hldg G 332.70
-2.51 %
Swiss Re 65.12
-3.10 %
CS Group 8.77
-3.96 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

01.06.20
A New Era of Efficiencies and Innovation?
29.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Comeback der Krisenverlierer?
29.05.20
Defensive Werte plötzlich wieder gefragt
29.05.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Trendwechsel? / Geberit – Ausbruch nach oben?
28.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc
28.05.20
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?
25.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19 poses temporary setback to the energy transition
27.05.20
Schroders: Why pension funds should consider impact investing
22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
mehr
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien lagern in Carl Icahns Depot
Coty-Aktie springt 20% hoch: Coty-Aufsichtsratschef Peter Harf wird zugleich Vorstandsvorsitzender
Finanzexperte: Nur langfristig orientierte Anleger sollten jetzt noch am Markt einsteigen
Rohstoffe im Mai 2020: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Bill und Melinda Gates - Aktien-Investitionen der Gates Stiftung
Wie stehen die Aussichten für eine Fortsetzung der Gold-Rally?
Kann das gut gehen? Buffett handelt gegen eigenen Rat
Konkurrenz für Apple Car Play: Huawei HiCar wird in BYD-Fahrzeugen verbaut
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 22: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Darum geben die Ölpreise nach

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Abschlägen ins lange Wochenende
Der heimische Leitindex sowie der deutsche Markt verzeichneten vor dem Wochenende Verluste.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB