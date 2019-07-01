Medscape Announces Editorial Policy Updates, Reaffirming Commitment to Transparency

NEW YORK, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medscape, the leading news and information platform for physicians worldwide, today announced an updated editorial policy that highlights its longstanding commitment to transparency and objectivity.

The policy is now easily accessible, and in addition to describing Medscape's editorial standards, it clearly defines the oversight of Medscape's online communities, including Medscape Consult, where health care professionals share challenging cases and discuss clinical topics.

"The need for transparency in health and science information has never been more important, and Medscape's updated editorial policy reiterates our commitment to the highest standards of journalistic integrity," said Ivan Oransky, M.D., Vice President, Medscape Editorial. "Our policy outlines how editorial content – whether original or licensed – is held to the same standards for accuracy, independence, transparency, and objectivity. Advertising and promotional content is clearly labeled, and our readers can readily see when content is sponsored."

The policy underscores Medscape's comprehensive clinical review of all News, Drugs & Disease, and Condition & Procedure content. A team of experienced, full-time journalists and in-house medical editors work with contributing clinical experts to ensure veracity, relevancy and integrity of all editorial content, including disclosure of financial relationships of contributors.

Clinical experts create Drugs & Disease content in their respective fields, and Condition and Procedure articles are authored and reviewed by a distributed network of 8,000 clinical faculty from leading academic medical centers and hospital systems. Chief editors and authors from this network work with Medscape's editorial team to ensure that content is accurate, current, and comprehensive.

"As the leading source of news and information for physicians and health care professionals, we recognize the responsibility of providing content that is reliable, clinically rigorous, and free of any bias," said Dr. Oransky. "Upholding the highest standards for health and science journalism is integral to our mission of supporting the clinical community in improving patient care."

