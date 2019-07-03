<
03.07.2019 12:00:00

MedMen Launches Partnership with Epilepsy Florida

MedMen Enterprises Inc. ("MedMen” or the "Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF) today announced a partnership with Epilepsy Florida, the principal agency overseeing epilepsy programs and services sponsored by the State of Florida. The organization serves over 400,000 Floridians who suffer from the condition and is the premier source of information for epilepsy and seizures in the state.

In celebration of MedMen’s entry into the Florida market, the Company will donate 10% of proceeds from its West Palm Beach location during the month of July 2019 to benefit the organization.

"We believe cannabis creates safer, happier and healthier communities, and are excited to have our doors open in West Palm Beach,” said Nick Hansen, MedMen’s Director of Government Affairs for the Florida region. "Providing patient access to medical cannabis is our number one objective in Florida, starting with West Palm Beach. Epilepsy Florida is an important advocate for patients, and we are honored to support their work.”

According to the Epilepsy Foundation, one in 26 people in the United States will develop epilepsy at some point during their lifetime. Medical cannabis is used as a possible treatment for the neurological disorder where anti-epileptic drugs fail to help.1

"We are thrilled to welcome MedMen to Florida as they open their newest location in West Palm Beach,” said Karen Basha Egozi, President and CEO of Epilepsy Florida. "For individuals with drug-resistant epilepsy and uncontrolled seizures, medical cannabis can be a viable option. We’re proud to partner with MedMen, a proven ally for the epilepsy community, to support those in need.”

MedMen West Palm Beach offers a selection of over 53 products, including MedMen’s own suite of in-house brands: [statemade], LuxLyte and MedMen that cater to specific patient needs. The Company is slated to open 12 retail locations in Florida this year, and licensed for up to 35 total stores in the state.

To celebrate its first Florida store location and the Epilepsy Florida partnership, MedMen will host a ribbon cutting event on Tuesday, July 9 at 9:30 a.m. ET, at the West Palm Beach store. The event will feature a unique ribbon designed by local artist Eduardo Medieta, as well as remarks from local public officials, Epilepsy Florida, and MedMen leadership.

1Source: https://medmen.com/blog/health/the-history-of-cannabis-and-epilepsy

ABOUT MEDMEN:

MedMen is a cannabis retailer with operations across the U.S. and flagship stores in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and New York. MedMen’s mission is to provide an unparalleled experience that invites the world to discover the remarkable benefits of cannabis because a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is a safer, healthier and happier world.

Learn more at www.medmen.com.

SOURCE: MedMen Enterprises

