11.07.2019 23:47:00

MedMen Announces Smokable Flower Now Available in West Palm Beach

MedMen Enterprises Inc. ("MedMen” or the "Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQB: MMNFF), announced today that MedMen pre-roll singles and multipacks are available for purchase at its recently-opened West Palm Beach location. Available strains include "White Widow,” "Bubblegum OG,” and "Dr Who.”

To bring these products to the West Palm Beach community, the Company’s state-of-the-art cultivation and production facility located in the city of Eustis completed its first harvest of smokable flower in the state of Florida.

"Medical cannabis patients in Florida have fought long and hard to have smokable flower as an alternative for pain relief, and we are proud to offer them access to it,” said Adam Bierman, MedMen Co-Founder and CEO. "We look forward to continue working with regulators to bring safe, regulated and high-quality flower to other Florida communities where MedMen will operate in the future.”

Florida is the third most populous state with a robust medical cannabis program serving over 200,000 qualified patients. Of the 15 new locations MedMen plans to open across the U.S. in 2019, 12 will be in Florida, where the Company is licensed for up to 35 retail locations.

MedMen West Palm Beach is located at 539 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33401. Store hours are 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

More details on each product can be viewed at https://menu.medmen.com/96/west-palm-beach.

ABOUT MEDMEN:

MedMen is a cannabis retailer with operations across the U.S. and flagship stores in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and New York. MedMen’s mission is to provide an unparalleled experience that invites the world to discover the remarkable benefits of cannabis because a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is a safer, healthier and happier world. Learn more at www.medmen.com.

Source: MedMen Enterprises

