Medivir's Phase II Study of MIV-711 in Patients With Osteoarthritis Published in Annals of Internal Medicine

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) announces that the phase II study of MIV-711 in patients with osteoarthritis has been published in the respected journal Annals of Internal Medicine (DOI: 10.7326/M19-0675). The title of the article is "Disease-Modifying Effects of a Novel Cathepsin K Inhibitor in Osteoarthritis", author; P.G Conaghan et al. In the same issue there is an editorial by J.N Katz, MD, Msc, with the title; "Structural Modification in Osteoarthritis: Dawn of a New Day", (DOI: 10.7326/M19-3809), where the study results are discussed.

Dr. Katz mentions the significant effect on changes in bone and cartilage degradation after six months of treatment with MIV-711, the high quality of Medivir's study data, as well as the likely need for longer treatment time to enable significant effect on pain.

"We are pleased that our study with MIV-711 in osteoarthritis has been published in a highly reputable scientific journal and that an editorial in the same issue suggests that our study may point to a way forward for disease modifying medicines for osteoarthritis", said Dr Uli Hacksell, CEO of Medivir. "We hope that this will increase the external interest for MIV-711 as we continue to search for a partner for the further development of MIV-711".

About osteoarthritis



Up to 40 percent of the population over 65 suffer from osteoarthritis (OA), characterized by pain and varying degrees of inflammation in one or more joints, mainly knees, hips and hands. Osteoarthritis in weight-bearing joints, like knees and hips, induces an increasing level of pain and decreased mobility for the patient, and may eventually result in joint replacement surgery. Drugs capable of slowing, stopping or even reversing the progression of the disease are referred to as Disease Modifying Osteoarthritis Drugs (DMOAD). There is currently no such therapy approved for osteoarthritis and current treatments affect only day to day symptoms without affecting degenerative changes in the diseased joint.

About MIV-711



MIV-711 is a potent and selective inhibitor of cathepsin K, the principal protease involved in breaking down collagen in bone and cartilage. It is being developed to slow, stop or reverse the progressive degeneration of joints affected by osteoarthritis, and is therefore a potential DMOAD.

About Medivir



Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The company is investing in indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

