SMI 9’989 0.0%  SPI 12’485 -0.1%  Dow 28’211 -0.4%  DAX 12’572 0.1%  Euro 1.0726 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’182 0.0%  Gold 1’907 -0.9%  Dollar 0.9075 0.3%  Öl 42.0 0.7% 

Kryptowährungen ziehen an breiter Front an! Jetzt handeln! -w-
22.10.2020 14:21:00

Medius (Wax Digital) positioned as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius (Wax Digital), a leading provider of spend management solutions, has been positioned by Gartner in the Visionaries quadrant of the Gartner October 2020 Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay (P2P) Suites.1

The spend management specialists believe this significant achievement is down to their strong integration capabilities, best-in-class customer service, but also, because of the modern technology powering Medius solutions.

Per Åkerberg, CEO at Medius, said: "We're delighted to be recognized in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites. We think being placed as a Visionary clearly demonstrates that Medius' strategy to continuously gather and implement on customer feedback is paying off.

Åkerberg added: "But also we believe investing in our integration technology has helped our customers consolidate our best-of-breed spend management solutions with their back-office systems quickly and efficiently."

Medius' solutions are built from the ground up with modern technology, allowing the spend management provider to rapidly develop and deploy innovative features based on customer feedback. They believe this has been essential to its success.

Daniel Saraste, SVP Product Strategy of Innovation said: "We've listened very carefully to our customers' needs as we develop our spend management suite. As such, we spent a great deal of time investing in our support for direct material procurement and invoice processing.

Saraste added: "We believe this is what our customers need, and as such, we think we've delivered a solution that enables best-in-class efficiency and control throughout the spend management journey supporting procurement and finance teams alike."

Åkerberg is upbeat about Medius' future, even as the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic. He said: "To us, to be placed in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, as the world struggles with coronavirus, is a significant acknowledgement - and I couldn't be prouder of my team.

He added: "But, I think it also sends a clear message to our customers and prospects. We will continue to prioritize their needs with innovative and customer-centric solutions.

"Medius remains a great place to do business."

[1] Gartner, "[Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites]," [Kaitlynn Sommers, Micky Keck, William McNeill, Tim Faith)], [19th October 2020].

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

For more information: 
Thomas Müllertz
CMO
Medius
thomas.mullertz@medius-group.com

Per Åkerberg
CEO
Medius
per.akerberg@medius-group.com 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/medius/r/medius--wax-digital--positioned-as-a-visionary-in-the-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-procure-to-pay-suit,c3221129

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medius-wax-digital-positioned-as-a-visionary-in-the-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-procure-to-pay-suites-301157984.html

SOURCE Medius

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 237.10
3.81 %
Geberit 543.80
0.78 %
Zurich Insur Gr 309.50
0.62 %
UBS Group 11.18
0.49 %
Part Grp Hldg 855.20
0.38 %
Swiss Life Hldg 334.20
-0.71 %
The Swatch Grp 205.90
-0.77 %
CS Group 9.60
-0.85 %
Roche Hldg G 296.25
-0.97 %
LafargeHolcim 42.00
-1.01 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:00
Appreciating a Conflicted Treasury Market
09:55
SMI wieder unter 10.000 Punkte
06:48
Weekly-Hits: Europa – Zwischen Pandemie und Hoffnung / American Water Works & Xylem – Investieren in das “blaue Gold”
21.10.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
21.10.20
#BXstelltvor: Lang und Schwarz mit Carsten Lütke-Bornefeld | BX Swiss TV
20.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.60% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (62.5%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG, Julius Baer Group Ltd
16.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, The Walt Disney Company
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11:00
Schroders: Schroder Institutional Investor Study 2020: Anleger setzen weiterhin auf Private Assets
21.10.20
Schroders: Warum Nachhaltigkeit für Metropolen so wichtig ist
20.10.20
Schroders: Behavioral Finance: Wie lässt sich das Bedürfnis nach nachhaltigen Anlagen erklären?
mehr
#BXstelltvor: Lang und Schwarz mit Carsten Lütke-Bornefeld | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin steigt dank PayPal-Entscheidung auf den höchsten Stand seit Juli 2019 - PayPal-Aktie gefragt
Zur Rose-Aktie profitiert zweistellig: Zur Rose legt in den ersten neun Monaten deutlich zu
Nestlé wächst zweistellig mit Vitaminen und medizinischen Produkten - Nestlé-Aktie leichter
Meyer-Burger-Chef: "Arbeiten mit Hochdruck an Fremdkapitalfinanzierung" - Meyer Burger-Aktie kräftig im Plus
US-Handel endet rot -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien schlussendlich überwiegend fester
Tesla-Aktie vorbörslich gefragt: Tesla liefert fünften Quartalsgewinn in Folge
Idorsia-Hauptaktionäre haben Kapitalerhöhung voll mitgemacht - Idorsia-Aktie stabil
Anleger besorgt: SMI mit Verlusten -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich tiefer
Darum legt der Euro zum US-Dollar zu - zum Franken wenig verändert
Chinesische Tech-Konzerne offenbar gegen Arm-Übernahme durch NVIDIA - NVIDIA-Aktie stabil

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Anleger besorgt: SMI mit Verlusten -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Donnerstag mit klaren Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert um den Vortagesschluss. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten waren am Donnerstag überwiegend Minuszeichen zu sehen. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte schwächer.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit