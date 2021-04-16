Medius to Present IOFM Spring 2021 Financial Operations Summit Keynote Address

|
NEW YORK, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leading global provider of cloud-based accounts payable (AP) automation and spend management solutions, today announced that Medius Chief Financial Officer Anders Fohlin will headline the IOFM Spring 2021 Financial Operations Summit on April 20.
Fohlin will speak on "The Evolving Playbook for Finance Leaders in 2021," at 10 a.m. ET on April 20. The session will discuss how 2020 accelerated the changing expectations from finance in the greater enterprise, and how leaders have responded by leveraging data-driven benchmarks and analytics to maintain visibility and control while simultaneously driving digital transformation in their organization. Attendees will hear tangible examples of how Medius and its customers are setting strategies for 2021 to maintain continuity and strive for the utmost levels of efficiency.
The Institute of Finance and Management (IOFM) Spring 2021 Financial Operations Summit is a 4-day virtual event, connecting financial operations professionals in accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) with leading solution providers through daily town hall panel discussions, demo presentations, by-invitation focused luncheons, in-depth workshops, peer networking opportunities, and more. Medius is a premier sponsor of the event.
To register to attend the virtual IOFM Spring 2021 Financial Operations Summit, visit the IOFM's Spring 2021 Financial Operations Summit Registration Page.
