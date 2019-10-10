Medius Expands Automation of the AP Process With Native Invoice Data Capture

DEN BOSCH, Netherlands, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, the leader in cloud-based accounts payable automation, releases new invoice data capture capabilities inside the award-winning MediusFlow AP invoice automation solution to drive increased process automation.

By combining invoice data capture and workflow automation functionalities, MediusFlow offers superior end-to-end user experience, financial reporting and control and creates new automation opportunities to enable greater efficiency and operational cost savings in the AP process.

"Our native invoice data capture engine is a response to customer demands for a more complete, efficient solution for invoice processing," says Per Åkerberg, CEO at Medius. "MediusFlow customers can now manage invoice capture and workflow in one solution, using one interface and leverage one data repository for end-to-end reporting and control."

AI leveraged to increase automation levels

MediusFlow leverages AI and machine learning technology to automatically apply settings based on historic data throughout the entire invoice management process, which increases the level of touchless invoice processing .

End-to-end control of the AP process

With all invoice data in one solution, progressive AP and finance teams can now access end-to-end financial reporting and process KPIs to track performance and pinpoint bottlenecks, whether these appear in the capture or workflow step of the invoice process.

A single, intuitive user interface also enables important time savings for everyone involved in the invoice process as well as quick, easy onboarding and minimal user training.

"Invoice capture and workflow automation combined in MediusFlow is the basis of improving our accounts payable process in all entities within our organization", says Pim Beijen, group NWC manager at SoftwareONE . "One integrated solution and interface ensured a smooth training and user process for our staff as well as easy support, thanks to a single point of contact. The capture of invoices through MediusFlow has automated the incoming invoice process and ensures a very high matching rate of PO invoices. As the recognition of invoices improves over time, it will increase process efficiency and productivity within our organization."