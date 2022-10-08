Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'309 -0.8%  SPI 13'191 -1.0%  Dow 29'297 -2.1%  DAX 12'273 -1.6%  Euro 0.9690 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'375 -1.7%  Gold 1'695 -1.0%  Bitcoin 19'478 -1.4%  Dollar 0.9945 0.5%  Öl 98.5 3.7% 
0 CHF Kommission 0 CHF Kommission auf US-Aktien

09.10.2022 00:01:00

Mediterranean diet improves immunotherapy response rates and progression-free survival in advanced melanoma, new study presented at UEG Week suggests

VIENNA, Oct. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eating a Mediterranean diet, rich in fibre, mono-unsaturated fatty acids and polyphenols, has been associated with improved immunotherapy response rates and progression-free survival in advanced melanoma patients, a new study presented today at UEG Week 2022 has found.

Experts anticipate that the diet will play an important role in the success of immunotherapy and trials are being expanded to investigate outcomes for different tumour types, including digestive cancers.

A Mediterranean diet, containing mono-and polyunsaturated fats from olive oil, nuts and fish, polyphenols and fibre from vegetables, fruit, and wholegrains, was significantly associated with an improved response to immunotherapy drugs called Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (ICIs). ICIs, which have been highly successful in treating melanoma, work by blocking immune system checkpoints, which then force the body's own T-cells to attack cancers.

The new multi-centre study by researchers from the UK and the Netherlands, recorded the dietary intake of 91 patients with advanced melanoma, who were treated with ICI drugs and monitored their progress with regular radiographic response check-ups.

As well as having a significant association with overall response rate, a Mediterranean diet was significantly associated with progression-free survival at 12 months.

Laura Bolte, author of the study and PhD candidate under supervision of Prof. Rinse Weersma from the University Medical Center Groningen, Netherlands, commented, "ICI has helped to revolutionise the treatment of different types of advanced cancers. Our study underlines the importance of dietary assessment in cancer patients starting ICI treatment and supports a role for dietary strategies to improve patient outcomes and survival."

The study also found that eating wholegrains and legumes reduced the likelihood of developing drug induced immune-related side effects, such as colitis. In contrast, red and processed meat was associated with a higher probability of immune-related side effects.

"The relationship of ICI response with diet and the gut microbiome opens a promising and exciting future to enhance treatment responses. Clinical trials investigating the effect of a high fibre diet, ketogenic diet and supplementation of omega-3 are underway. Since ICI therapy is being expanded to various tumour types, including digestive cancers, these studies could unlock treatment benefits for a large group of cancer patients in the future," added Laura Bolte.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mediterranean-diet-improves-immunotherapy-response-rates-and-progression-free-survival-in-advanced-melanoma-new-study-presented-at-ueg-week-suggests-301641829.html

SOURCE United European Gastroenterology (UEG)

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

07.10.22 Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
07.10.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Volkswagen
07.10.22 Gaspreise helfen Exxon
07.10.22 Marktüberblick: Chiphersteller enttäuschen
07.10.22 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 - Konsolidierung setzt sich fort / Siemens - Durchschnittslinie bremst die Kurse
07.10.22 SMI - Hoffnungen wieder verflogen
07.10.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
07.10.22 Lars Erichsen: Welche Regeln gelten für aktive Anleger vs. Buy and Hold Anleger?
06.10.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 12.40% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
06.10.22 DAX Ausblick – Anleger wollen die Herbstrally
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 10'787.58 17.36 2SSMRU
Short 11'001.17 12.75 2SSMTU
Short 11'378.77 8.68 WSSMBU
SMI-Kurs: 10'308.57 07.10.2022 17:30:02
Long 9'917.93 19.13 VSSM5U
Long 9'703.78 13.77 VSSM6U
Long 9'286.33 8.87 0SSM3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie gewinnt: Credit Suisse kündigt Anleihenrückkauf in Milliardenhöhe an
Stellt Apple noch in diesem Monat neue Geräte vor?
CS-Aktie: PIMCO und Centerbridge melden offenbar Interesse an Credit Suisse-Teilen an
Cathie Wood erklärt, warum sie Tesla-Bulle bleibt
Expertenumfrage: Die Inflation wird weiter steigen
KW 40: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
SMI - Hoffnungen wieder verflogen
ams OSRAM-Aktie: ams-OSRAM muss sich neuen Finanzchef suchen - Ingo Bank tritt per Ende April zurück
CS-Aktie deutlich im Plus: Credit Suisse plant Verkauf des Hotel Savoy - Analystenkommentar stützt den Aktienkurs
Starke US-Jobdaten verstärken Zinsängste: SMI und DAX verabschieden sich tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schliesslich im Sinkflug -- Letztlich Verluste in Asien

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit