+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
14.04.2020 09:20:00

Medit Receives ISO/IEC 27001 Certification for Information Security Management

SEOUL, South Korea, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medit, a global provider of 3D scanning solutions for dental clinics and labs, announces its ISO/IEC 27001 certification for information security management. Businesses compliant with the standard must fulfill strict requirements related to information security risks and controls to ensure information security needs are met and maintained through an information security management system (ISMS).

Medit's 3D scanners, including the i500 intraoral scanner, are coupled with Medit Link, an online dental workflow management platform with integrated cloud storage. Medit Link allows users to create dental cases and store patient information, scan data, treatment details, and order information, including payment details.

The ISO/IEC 27001 certification guarantees that Medit's software solution adheres to high safety standards and all data uploaded in the cloud is secure, as the norm includes codes of practice for cloud services as well as the requirements of the EU GDPR. Users can thus be rest assured that the platform operates safely and reliably with regard to information protection.

"We are proud to be among the first dental scanning solution providers to achieve ISO/IEC 27001 certification. Medit takes data protection very seriously in order to guarantee our users' information assets remain secure at all times," states Jaesung Choi, CISO at Medit.

ISO/IEC 27001 is an international standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

About Medit Corp

Medit is a global provider of 3D measurement and CAD/CAM solutions for dental clinics and labs, including intraoral scanners, based on its own patented state-of-the-art technology. The company also develops platform solutions for digital dentistry, supporting collaborative workflows. Additionally, the Solutionix line provides 3D scanners and software to the industrial market. The company's goal is to provide innovative technology and the highest quality products to ensure mutual growth for all partners.

Medit is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea since its inception in 2000. The company also has representatives located in the Americas and Europe, and boasts a global network of distributors in over 70 countries.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1076877/Medit_Logo.jpg  

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 407.80
2.13 %
Roche Hldg G 313.65
1.60 %
Givaudan 3'120.00
1.60 %
Swiss Re 79.24
1.43 %
LafargeHolcim 38.15
1.33 %
Swisscom 520.60
0.70 %
Novartis 82.29
0.21 %
ABB 17.63
0.17 %
Alcon 50.78
-0.04 %
UBS Group 9.67
-0.06 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:10
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Single BRCs
06:07
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Kurslücke bei 2’300 Punkten im Fokus / Geberit – Neue Abwärtswelle?
09.04.20
From Shopping to Dividends to Travel, Changes Likely
09.04.20
Wie viel Risiko gehen die Anleger vor dem Osterwochenende?
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Airlines abgestossen: Ändert Warren Buffett seine Meinung gegenüber Bitcoin?
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Gewinnmitnahmen an der Wall Street: Dow beendet Montagshandel mit Verlusten
Virgin Galactic-CEO: Milliarden-Beteiligung von einer Steueroase in die nächste verlagert
Amazon will in Corona-Krise weitere 75.000 Mitarbeiter einstellen - Aktie auf Rekordkurs
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Konjunktursorgen belasten asiatische Börsen: Nikkei und Shanghai Composite mit Verlusten
SMI fester -- DAX deutlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Pessimistische Experten: Könnte der Ölpreis unter 20 Dollar gedrückt werden?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI fester -- DAX deutlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX zeigen sich nach dem verlängerten Osterwochenende freundlich. Asiens Börsen weisen am Dienstag grüne Vorzeichen aus. Die Wall Street schloss am Ostermontag leichter.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB