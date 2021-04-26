 Mediso completes technology transfer of novel MRI spectrometer | 26.04.21 | finanzen.ch
Mediso completes technology transfer of novel MRI spectrometer

BUDAPEST, Hungary, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediso Medical Imaging Systems today announced that it has completed the technology transfer of the new Cameleon4™ MRI spectrometer developed by RS2D (Strasbourg, France). Following the IP transfer, the new console is seamlessly integrated into the nanoScan® cryogen-free 3T and 7T MRI product line resulting in superior imaging performance. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

For the past seven years Mediso and RS2D partnered in a technology license and commercial agreement to deliver the new line of nanoScan® 3T and 7T MRI systems all based on a patented truly cryogen-free superconducting magnet technology. In 2019 parties extended their collaboration further into a Technology Transfer deal providing access to the entire IP for Mediso.

Gergő Bagaméry, Director of Preclinical Product Development at Mediso commented: "Keeping the know-how of core imaging technologies was always essential for Mediso. This agreement strengthens MRI as a core-competence, along with PET, SPECT and CT, thus completing the entire imaging portfolio. In the past years we invested significant resources to build an MRI electronics and sequence development team and this technology allows us to bring novel, high-end MRI applications to the market."

Rémy Schimpf, Senior VP Sales at Nanalysis and RS2D founder, commented: "We have had a fruitful relationship with Mediso over the past seven years, and we look forward to continuing to strengthen the relationship for many years to come. Through our reinforced R&D team in Strasbourg, we have introduced the fourth generation of spectrometer the Cameleon4™ that allows us to continue to expand our horizons for all NMR and MRI applications."

Mediso has been a major player in medical imaging for 30+ years with a high profile of development, manufacturing, selling and servicing multi-modality imaging devices. Beyond the market leading nanoScan PET/CT and SPECT/CT, Mediso launched the world's first integrated PET/MRI and SPECT/MRI systems. By adding the 3T and 7T truly cryogen-free magnets and the SiPM based PET insert to the product line, the nanoScan family has the largest install base of integrated PET/MRI systems.

Nanalysis Corp., Calgary, Canada, is an industry leader in developing and manufacturing compact NMR spectrometers for laboratory and industrial markets. Its cutting edge 60 and 100 MHz spectrometers require no liquid cryogens. Through its European subsidiary RS2D, the Company develops his own proprietary hardware and software that are being incorporated into next-gen MRI and NMR systems.

 

 

SOURCE Mediso Medical Imaging Systems

