10.12.2019 15:08:00

MediRevv and Providence Further Expand Revenue Cycle Services Partnership

CORALVILLE, Iowa, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MediRevv, a national revenue cycle management company and Providence, a national not-for-profit Catholic health system announced today that they've expanded their end-to-end revenue cycle model to include Providence Medical Institute (PMI) and Providence Saint John's Health Center.

(PRNewsfoto/MediRevv)

Effective November 4, MediRevv added 40 employees to their Anaheim, Calif., office to support full A/R functions for both PMI and Saint John's. The transition began mid-January 2019 with coding services and has now expanded to insurance A/R management. The expansion supports the Southern California region as the Providence Physician Group continues to work toward aligning its medical foundations to create a more unified physician voice across the region.

For Providence, the agreement will build financial strength into the organization while continuing to focus on high quality patient care and patient loyalty. "A strong revenue cycle is the underpinning of a positive patient financial experience, and that's where our focus is," states Dave Mast, Chief Executive of Providence Medical Group Foundations- Los Angeles. "We are excited about the way our organization fits together strategically with MediRevv, and we're positive about the outcomes we expect with this partnership."

Nearly two years ago, MediRevv transitioned 220 employees from the Providence St. Joseph Health Heritage business office and most recently 95 employees from the Providence Facey Medical Foundation assuming responsibilities for all medical billing and coding services.

"We're excited about the expanded partnership with the Providence Physician Enterprise as they continue to align the LA region," said Chris Klitgaard, CEO of MediRevv. "This model is successful because it drives enduring, positive revenue cycle results and keeps the patient experience as priority."

About Providence

Providence is a national, not-for-profit Catholic health system comprising a diverse family of organizations and driven by a belief that health is a human right. With 51 hospitals, 829 physician clinics, senior services, supportive housing and many other health and educational services, the health system and its partners employ more than 119,000 caregivers serving communities across seven states. For more information visit: www.psjhealth.org

About MediRevv

MediRevv is a healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) and coding company that helps healthcare organizations across the United States improve cash flow and grow revenue. Offering end-to-end revenue cycle management, patient pay early out, insurance A/R follow-up, and medical coding services, we create a constant balance among our partners, people and performance. We are patient-centric, bold with technology, and inventive and fun with corporate culture. For more information, please visit: www.medirevv.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medirevv-and-providence-further-expand-revenue-cycle-services-partnership-300971653.html

SOURCE MediRevv

