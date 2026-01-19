Medios Secures Rights For Bedrocan's Medicinal Cannabis In Select EU Markets

(RTTNews) - Medios AG (MEDOF, ILM1.DE), a German specialty pharmaceutical company, Monday announced its decision to enter the medicinal cannabis market. The company has secured exclusive distribution rights for products of Dutch company Bedrocan International B.V. in select European countries.

Under the agreement, Medios will distribute Bedrocan's pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products in Germany, Spain, Belgium, Italy, and Austria. Medicinal cannabis is used to relieve pain, nausea, and loss of appetite in patients undergoing treatments such as oncological therapies.

The initial agreement covers medicinal cannabis from Bedrocan's EU-GMP-certified Danish facility. The partnership will expand to include products from other Bedrocan production sites starting January 1, 2027.

With the expansion of the product portfolio, Medios expects to specifically strengthen its oncology, neurology as well as in other indication areas where supportive treatments are required.

The company noted that the partnership has already been established with a focus on the German market. The deal will be gradually expanded to additional EU countries over the next two years.

Constantijn van Rietschoten, Member of the Executive Board of Medios, stated, "By entering the medicinal cannabis market, we are expanding our portfolio to include a product that can play an important role for numerous patients with chronic and serious diseases. Especially in the fields of oncology and neurology, cannabis offers a valuable addition to the therapy."

In Germany, Medios shares were losing around 2 perce, trading at 14.78 euros.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com