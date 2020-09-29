|
29.09.2020 19:00:00
MedinCell Initiates the First Clinical Trial of Its Covid-19 Prevention Program
MedinCell (Paris:MEDCL):
Access the complete press release
About Medincell
MedinCell is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPO® technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved compliance, i.e. compliance with medical prescriptions, and to a significant reduction in the quantity of medication required as part of a one-off or chronic treatment. The BEPO® technology makes it possible to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 130 people representing over 25 different nationalities.
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Dufry AG / Flughafen Zürich AG
|55824311
|50.00 %
|15.00 %
|AMS AG / Apple Inc. / Samsung Electronics GDR
|55824312
|55.00 %
|13.00 %
|Amazon.com Inc. / Netflix Inc. / Walt Disney Co.
|55824313
|59.00 %
|12.00 %
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929005977/en/
Nachrichten zu Medincell SA Reg Smehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Medincell SA Reg Smehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI und DAX schlussendlich im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen überwiegend im Plus
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der Dow Jones bewegt sich im Dienstagshandel auf rotem Terrain. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich schwächer, auch der deutsche Leitindex gab nach. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Dienstag überwiegend kleine Gewinne verbuchen, lediglich in Hongkong ging es abwärts.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}