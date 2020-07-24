+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
24.07.2020 08:20:00

Medicover: Interim Report April-June 2020

STOCKHOLM, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Second quarter

  • Revenue amounted to €198.8m (€202.9m), a decrease by 2.1% with an organic reduction of 7.7%.
  • Operating result (EBIT) was €-2.3m (€10.1m), representing an operating margin of -1.2% (5.0%).
  • Net result amounted to €-8.5m (€4.9m), which represents a net result margin of -4.3% (2.4%).
  • EBITDA was €25.3m (€27.3m), a reduction of 7.5%. EBITDA margin was 12.7% (13.5%).
  • EBITDAaL was €12.4m (€17.5m), corresponding to an EBITDAaL margin of 6.3% (8.7%).
  • Net cash flow from operating activities was €38.3m (€15.7m).
  • Basic/diluted loss per share were €-0.056 (earnings €0.031).
  • Covid-19 pandemic had a significant negative impact on operating performance.
  • Directed share issue of 15 million shares completed, net proceeds of €141.9m.

First half

  • Revenue amounted to €437.6m (€402.6m), an increase by 8.7%with an organic reduction of 0.1%.
  • Operating result (EBIT) was €4.1m (€21.4m), a decrease by 80.9%, representing an operating margin of 0.9% (5.3%).
  • Net result amounted to €-11.0m (€11.8m), which represents a net result margin of -2.5% (2.9%).
  • EBITDA was €54.3m (€54.8m), a reduction of 0.9%. EBITDA margin was 12.4% (13.6%).
  • EBITDAaL amounted to €29.2m (€36.0m), a decrease by 18.9% corresponding to an EBITDAaL margin of 6.7% (9.0%).
  • Net cash flow from operating activities amounted to €74.8m (€39.8m).
  • Basic/diluted loss per share were €-0.062 (earnings €0.077). 
  • Covid-19 pandemic had a significant negative impact on operating performance.
  • Directed share issue of 15 million shares completed, net proceeds of €141.9m.

REVENUE AND EARNINGS

 

€ millions (€m)

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

Variance

6M 2020

6M 2019

Variance

FY 2019

Revenue

198.8

202.9

-2%

437.6

402.6

9%

844.4

Operating result (EBIT)

-2.3

10.1

-123%

4.1

21.4

-81%

46.5

Operating result margin

-1.2%

5.0%


0.9%

5.3%


5.5%

Net result

-8.5

4.9

N/M

-11.0

11.8

-194%

24.7

Net result margin

-4.3%

2.4%


-2.5%

2.9%


2.9%

Basic/diluted earnings/(loss) per share, €

-0.056

0.031

N/M

-0.062

0.077

-181%

0.168









EBITDA

25.3

27.3

-7%

54.3

54.8

-1%

120.7

EBITDA margin

12.7%

13.5%


12.4%

13.6%


14.3%

EBITDAaL

12.4

17.5

-29%

29.2

36.0

-19%

80.6

EBITDAaL margin

6.3%

8.7%


6.7%

9.0%


9.5%

EBITA

5.2

11.6

-55%

14.1

24.1

-42%

53.7

EBITA margin

2.6%

5.7%


3.2%

6.0%


6.4%

 

Definition and reconciliation of alternative performance measures are available at www.medicover.com/financial-information.

This is information that Medicover AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out below at 7.45 (CEST) on 24 July 2020. This interim report and other information about Medicover is available at medicover.com.

Contact information

For further information, please contact:
Hanna Bjellquist, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +46 70 303 32 72
E-mail: hanna.bjellquist@medicover.com

Medicover is a leading international healthcare and diagnostic services company and was founded in 1995. Medicover operates a large number of ambulatory clinics, hospitals, specialty-care facilities,laboratories and blood-drawing points and the largest markets are Poland and Germany. In 2019, Medicover had revenue around €844 million and 28,800 employees. For more information, go to www.medicover.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/medicover/r/interim-report-april-june-2020,c3158979

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15662/3158979/1283099.pdf

Interim report April-June 2020

