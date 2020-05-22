Medicom Announces Long-Term Supply Agreement with Canadian Government in Support of New Mask Production Facility

MONTREAL, May 22, 2020/CNW Telbec/ - AMD Medicom Inc. ("Medicom"), one of the world's leading manufacturers of surgical and respiratory masks, confirms a long-term agreement with the Canadian Government to produce 20 million N95 respirator masks and 24 million surgical masks per year for the next 10 years, starting this summer. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of securing local production of personal protective equipment (PPE) and both the Canadian and Quebec governments are the latest in a growing number around the world seeking to partner with Medicom.

A trusted manufacturer of personal protective equipment for over thirty years, Medicom has long-standing supply relationships worldwide. The company is making an important contribution by helping both government and healthcare authorities address urgent immediate supply shortfalls of PPE, as well as helping to secure long-term supply. Critical expertise in quality standards, along with deep experience navigating government contracts and establishing mass production capabilities, make Medicom an attractive partner in meeting current and future needs.

Given the essential role of personal protective equipment such as surgical masks and N95 respirators, particularly in the context of a global pandemic, manufacturing expertise, product quality and supplier reliability are key. As a result, the Canadian Government has implemented rigorous processes to help ensure that all personal protective equipment meet vital regulatory and quality standards.

As global infection control leaders, the Medicom team is proud to be providing Canadian healthcare professionals with personal protective equipment that consistently meets or exceeds industry standards. In light of recent product quality concerns from other suppliers around the world, the office of Procurement Minister Anita Anand has confirmed that the Public Health Agency of Canada "conducts stringent testing of items such as masks before they go out to provinces and territories."

Global COO and North America President Guillaume Laverdure stated that "Medicom definitely has the right tagline at this point in our history. As a company, we take great pride in protection and in the consistent quality of our protective products from our global network of manufacturing facilities. We are very proud to be partnering locally to produce medical grade face masks right here in Canada."

The Medicom Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of high-quality, single-use, preventive and infection control products for the medical, dental, industrial, animal health, laboratory, retail and health and wellness markets. Medicom distributes infection control products under the Medicom, Ritmed, Ocean Pacific and Hopen brands, as well as under the recently acquired Hedy brand. Medicom operates under the Kolmi-Hopen company in Angers, France, and Medicom Asia in Hong Kong.

Medicom has extensive experience in responding to the demand for personal protective equipment in the event of a pandemic. Medicom was founded in 1988 in response to the urgent need for medical gloves for healthcare professionals during the global HIV crisis. Since then, the company has been a reliable supplier of infection control solutions during multiple epidemics, including avian flu, SARS, H1N1 and Ebola.



For more information about Medicom and their comprehensive portfolio of infection control solutions, including an extensive range of medical face masks, please visit Medicom.com.

