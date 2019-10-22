Medicom Acquires Hedy Canada

Acquisition by global infection control leader solidifies segment leadership in Canada

MONTREAL, Oct. 22, 2019/PRNewswire/ - AMD Medicom Inc. ("Medicom"), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of infection control and preventive solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced the acquisition of the business of Hedy Canada Inc. ("Hedy"). Hedy has been a leading, well-respected company providing infection control and disposable products to the dental industry throughout Canada and the U.S. for nearly 30 years. Their broad range of products includes examination gloves, procedure face masks, dental dams, sterilization pouches and barriers.

"Our newest brand allows Medicom to expand and solidify our position in important product segments across North America and accelerates our opportunity to expand our product portfolios around the world. We are excited that Hedy will add to our glove leadership in the Canadian dental market and complement our strength in other key product segments," said Ronald Reuben, CEO of Medicom. "We will continue to focus on expanding our infection control portfolio to create value through both organic and acquisition-driven growth."

"While the acquisition of Hedy is a great opportunity for Medicom to strengthen our market leadership in Canada, particularly in the West, it also offers us new opportunity in the U.S. The Hedy product portfolio augments our own range in several areas, so we will definitely gain market synergies, while further enhancing our position as a global leader in infection control solutions," states Ouriel Levy, Executive Vice President, Commercial.

Medicom and Hedy Canada will work together to ensure a seamless transition for customers and suppliers throughout the integration. There will be no immediate changes to ordering or service procedures for customers or vendors.

"We are pleased to welcome new members to our Medicom team and expect them to play an important role in the success of the Hedy integration and we are happy that Hedy customers will be given the opportunity to benefit from being a part of the Medicom network of product solutions, which includes robust quality controls and systems," adds Levy.

About AMD Medicom Inc: Founded in 1988, the Medicom Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of high-quality infection control, single use and preventive products for the medical, dental, industrial, veterinary, laboratory and health and beauty markets. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, the company has operations in 50 countries, 8 fully controlled manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and Asia and sales in over 95 countries. Medicom is dedicated to making the world safer and healthier by using carefully selected materials, state-of-the-art technology and continuous innovation to provide protection that healthcare professionals can count on. www.medicom.ca

About Hedy Canada Inc: Located in Etobicoke, Ontario, Hedy Canada is a leading supplier of infection control and disposable products for dental, medical, laboratory, veterinary, industrial and retail markets. The Hedy product portfolio includes nitrile, latex and vinyl gloves, procedure earloop face masks, polyisoprene dental dams and sterilization pouches, all designed to provide customers with quality protection. www.hedycanada.ca

