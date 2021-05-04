SMI 11’119 0.9%  SPI 14’284 0.7%  Dow 34’113 0.7%  DAX 15’236 0.7%  Euro 1.0992 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’000 0.6%  Gold 1’792 0.3%  Bitcoin 52’055 0.7%  Dollar 0.9110 -0.2%  Öl 67.7 0.6% 
04.05.2021 02:08:00

Medical leverage, a communications company, Grows Team, Appoints New Creative Director, Platform Implementation Specialist Accelerating Its Growth and Expansion Plans

CARY, N.C., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical leverage (ml), a full-service medical communications agency, is pleased to welcome Chad Durham, and Kamara McGlorn to its growing Strategic Solutions department to further drive the company's mission to meet the brand challenges of today's unique market. By adding Durham and McGlorn ml enhances its in-house creative and platform capabilities to provide innovative, timely, and creative product solutions for its clients. In conjunction with this growth ml has added additional members to its project management team.

Durham and McGlorn bring over 35 years of combined experience and join the ml team at a fortuitous time. The agency continues to build on its proven and powerful client-centric approach in response to the changing communications landscape. By adding their collective experience, medical leverage is poised to continue its accelerated growth and expansion plans, while prioritizing its client's needs.   

Medical leverage's president, Dave Oury, says, "We're on a talent-attraction roll. We continue to add top-notch creative thinkers and doers by focusing on creating an environment where we can challenge ourselves and do our best work. Our approach and alignment with core values also results in meaningful transformation for our clients."

To learn more about medical leverage, its work, and how they are helping achieve success for their clients, please visit www.medicalleverage.com. You can also follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/medical-leverage 

ABOUT MEDICAL LEVERAGE 
Medical leverage is a medical communications company that provides full-service solutions to pharmaceutical, biotech, biopharmaceutical, medical device, and medical diagnostic companies. We elevate healthcare communications through education by partnering strategically with life science companies and providers. For 20 years, we have had the distinct honor of working with marketing, medical affairs, sales training, and market access teams within U.S. and international companies. We know that behind every program there is a product and behind every health care professional there is a patient. We focus on our clients so they can focus on healthcare professionals, and ultimately, their patients. 

