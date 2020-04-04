04.04.2020 01:30:00

Medical College of Wisconsin Recommends Everyone Wear Cloth Face Covering in Public to Reduce Spread of COVID-19

MILWAUKEE, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is spread easily. Simply being around people dramatically increases the chances of spreading the virus. Individuals may have the virus but not know it for up to a week. For this reason, the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) supports the new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending that all individuals wear cloth face coverings in public, over the mouth and nose. Recommended face coverings include scarves, bandanas and cloth masks.

"Our goal is to never reach a time when there is a shortage of hospital resources, including ICU beds and breathing machines, for patients in need," said John R. Raymond, Sr., MD, president and CEO of MCW. "Every individual action counts. People wearing a cloth face covering in public places like the grocery store or pharmacy will help to flatten the curve, by reducing the spread of COVID-19."

The cloth face covering does not eliminate the need to continue social distancing. It is recommended to remain six feet away from others.

To reduce the spread of COVID-19, MCW recommends all the following actions:

  • Maintain social distancing, remaining six feet away from others;
  • Clean hands frequently (soap and water for at least 20 seconds or hand sanitizer);
  • Wear a cloth face covering in public over mouth and nose (this can be a scarf, bandana or a cloth mask). Even with the cloth face covering on, continue to use social distancing, remaining six feet away from others;
  • Before and after putting on cloth face covering, wash hands with soap and water;
  • Do not touch the cloth face covering while it is being worn;
  • Do not touch face, eyes, nose, or mouth, even when wearing a cloth face covering;
  • Save N95 masks, surgical grade masks and face shields for healthcare workers.

MCW also strongly urges all individuals to comply with Wisconsin's "Safer at Home" orders, as our region still has several more weeks before we reach our projected peak of positive cases of COVID-19.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-college-of-wisconsin-recommends-everyone-wear-cloth-face-covering-in-public-to-reduce-spread-of-covid-19-301035434.html

SOURCE Medical College of Wisconsin

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 401.70
2.66 %
Alcon 48.38
1.68 %
Sika 154.20
1.38 %
Nestle 102.36
1.27 %
Novartis 81.65
1.08 %
Swiss Life Hldg 305.60
-1.77 %
Adecco Group 35.37
-2.54 %
Geberit 402.00
-2.59 %
The Swatch Grp 182.35
-3.06 %
Zurich Insur Gr 303.20
-9.00 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

03.04.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
03.04.20
Trump befeuert die Ölpreise
03.04.20
SMI bleibt im Erholungsmodus
03.04.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Weiter fallende Notierungen erwartet / LafargeHolcim – Aufwärtskorrektur im Abwärtstrend
02.04.20
Fehlstart ins zweite Quartal!? | BX Swiss TV
30.03.20
Die pandemie im spiegel der konjunkturdaten
30.03.20
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

03.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus unser Arbeitsleben (und das Klima) verändern könnte
02.04.20
Schroders: Peter Harrison: Wie die Investmentbranche während der Covid-Krise helfen kann
01.04.20
Schroders: Das Coronavirus wird eine "schwere" Rezession auslösen
mehr
Fehlstart ins zweite Quartal!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams schliesst Kapitalerhöhung über 1,75 Milliarden Franken ab - Aktie gibt nach
Tesla-Aktie springt kurzfristig zweistellig hoch: Erwartungen beim Quartalsabsatz übertroffen
Portfoliomanager analysiert: Haben die Märkte ihren Tiefpunkt schon erreicht?
Bald noch schlimmer? US-Arbeitsmarkt zeigt drastischen Stellenabbau im März
adidas braucht in der Corona-Krise frisches Geld - Aktie verliert deutlich
Nestlé zahlt Prämie an "Frontmitarbeitende" in der Schweiz - Aktie im Plus
SMI und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich in Rot
KW 14: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Bâloise-Aktie volatil: Generalversammlung findet ohne Aktionäre statt - Dividende bestätigt
Fintechs arbeiten an digitaler Landeswährung - welche Krypto-Versionen umgesetzt wurden

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich in Rot
Die US-Börsen notierten im Freitagsgeschäft mit negativer Tendenz. Der heimische Aktienmarkt war am Freitag von Höhen und Tiefen gezeichnet. Der deutsche Börsenhandel konnte sich ebenfalls nicht so recht entscheiden. Auch die Indizes in Asien gaben am Freitag nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB