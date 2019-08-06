Medical Cannabis Drug Interaction DNA Testing Company to Create Largest Cannabis User DNA Database in the World, Announces Plan to Launch Regulation A+ Pre-IPO Offering

NEW ORLEANS, La., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Navigator Genomics (NGT) today announced its intention to initiate a Regulation A+ initial public offering (IPO) that allows both accredited and non-accredited investors to participate in the rapidly exploding cannabis industry by investing in what may become the largest repository in the world of HIPAA compliant DNA database test results.

NGT's CEO, Mr. Travis Parr, a successful venture capitalist stated, "Over 137 million Americans take multiple pharmaceutical prescription drugs. Over 50% of people suffer drug interactions when combining medical cannabis and prescription drugs taken for chronic conditions. Our information on the interaction between cannabinoid compounds and over 416 of the top prescribed medicines have been rigorously sourced from FDA and other scientific sources. We make this drug interaction information available in a clear and easy to understand report that benefits patients, doctors, and large health organizations. Personalized, precision medicine, based on an individual's DNA, is the future of medicine. Our goal in raising capital is to make our tests more widely available and to more comprehensively cover specific chronic conditions such as Autism, Fibromyalgia, PTSD and the top 20 diseases that afflict so many people in the USA, and around the world."

NGT has chosen to work with Mr. Robert Merrill Fletcher, ChE, the founder of The Canna Unicorns, a Cannabis focused, investment banking firm. Mr. Fletcher said, "We choose to work with companies that have a focus on both providing both social benefits and the possibility of achieving a $1 billion valuation. Navigator Genomics has both. We look forward to helping NGT become the market leader in the medical cannabis DNA consumer testing space and helping people around the globe."

Learn more about NGT's Pharmacogenomic Testing for MMJ at https://youtu.be/d7fIjPlwEnU.

ABOUT NAVIGATOR GENOMICS: http://www.NavigatorGenomics.com

NGT offers patients, doctors, and consumers that use or prescribe medical cannabis (CBN, THC, CBG, and others) tests for measuring their unique genetic responses to report on which Cannabinoids and prescription drugs will work best for them, and which cannabinoids interact with prescription medicines. NGT pays particular attention to the prescription medicines used for chronic diseases such as autism, fibromyalgia, PTSD and others that align with the qualifying conditions for users of Medical Cannabis. NGT's HIPAA compliant databases also provide researchers the ability to formulate new compounds based on DNA test results stored in secure databases.

ABOUT THE CANNA UNICORNS: http://www.TheCannaUnicorns.com

The Canna Unicorns assists companies with raising capital and mergers and acquisitions within the cannabis space. TCU recommends working with Regulation A Pre-IPO strategies instead of old-school public shells and reverse mergers. TCU works with hemp, CBD, THC and ancillary companies. Founded by a chemical engineer and a 30-year serial entrepreneur, The Canna Unicorns brings real world, hands-on, business experience and advice to its clients.

Contacts:

Mr. Travis Parr

Founder - Navigator Genomics

248.821.7321

Mr. Robert Merrill Fletcher, ChE

CEO - The Canna Unicorns

213.500.7236

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may include ''forward-looking statements.'' To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward looking.

SOURCE The Canna Unicorns