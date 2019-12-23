23.12.2019 21:05:00

Medical and Research Grade Collagen Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Source; By Product; By Application, and Geography

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical and research grade collagen market accounted for US$ 495.4 in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account for US$ 884.2 Mn by 2027. Collagen is the most abundantly found protein in the human body. It occurs mostly in fibrous tissues such as ligaments, skin, tendons, cornea, blood vessels, bones, cartilages, and intervertebral discs. Medical and research grade collagen is widely used in medical applications such as wound healing, tissue engineering, reconstructive surgeries, bone grafts, and cosmetic surgeries. It is bio-compatible material with low immunogenicity. Collagen has good haemostatic properties and facilitates wound healing. Collagen is used in cell cultures as it supports cell proliferation in lattice structures and cell-binding domain. Hence collagen is widely used as a biomaterial in the medical industry. The rise in regenerative surgeries done on patients to treat certain forms of skin cancers, burn injuries, birth defects, and congenital diseases is expected to drive the medical and research grade. These factors are anticipated to boost the growth of the medical and research grade collagen market.

The global medical and research grade collagen market has been segmented based on source, product, and application.Based on the source, the market has been segmented into bovine, porcine, poultry, marine, and others.

Based on the product, the medical and research grade collagen market is segmented into gelatin, hydrolyzed collagen, native collagen, and others.The hydrolyzed collagen segment is poised to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its growing consumption in medical applications.

Hydrolyzed collagen supplements provide relief in joints and help athletes to improve their performance.Films produced using hydrolyzed collagen are used as a tissue adhesive for suture replacement owing to its chemical resemblance to connective tissue and its tissue fluid-binding properties.

It is becoming a popular alternative for protein. In medical applications, it is used for the recovery of the sore joint, cancer treatment, and post-surgery treatment.
Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) are listed among the leading causes of death among American men and women over the past few years.With the aging of the population, the cost and prevalence of care associated with CVD conditions like heart failure and stroke are projected to increase remarkably over the next several decades.

Thus, the factors as mentioned above depict that favorable government initiatives are boosting the growth of the global medical and research grade collagen market.

Some of the players present in global medical and research grade collagen market are DSM, Collagen Solutions Plc., Croda International Plc., Advanced Biomatrix Inc., Collagen Matrix, Inc., Cologenesis Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Innocoll Holdings Plc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Nitta Gelatin NA Inc., and Rousselot, among others.

The overall global medical and research grade collagen market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the medical and research grade collagen market.

Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the medical and research grade collagen market.

