Mediavine Presented with Two Awards at Google Certified Publishing Partner Summit 2019

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine, a full-service ad management company that builds sustainable businesses for content creators, was last week presented with two awards at the Google Certified Publishing Partners Summit, making it the winningest company of all Google Certified Publishing Partners (GCPPs).

The Google Certified Publishing Partners Summit welcomes GCPPs from around the globe for sessions presented by Google, fellow GCPPs and industry peers.

Mediavine's Vice President of Publisher Support, Nicole Johnson, presented on quality and onboarding at the November 12-13 event in New York City. Foregoing advertising spend and cold email campaigns, instead opting for more personal forms of marketing, Mediavine has onboarded over 5,700 publishers in its over four years of service and has more than 117 million unique visitors per month.

Mediavine was also the co-recipient of two awards: the 2019 Customer Satisfaction Award for its "commitment to understanding the customer" and the 2019 Highest Health Score Award for a perfect health score of 100.

CSAT Award winners are selected based on the results of the annual GCPP Publisher Satisfaction Study. In 2019, more than 1,300 Mediavine publishers rated Mediavine with a 98 percent overall satisfaction score, with scores in the high 90s for areas such as "having friendly/approachable staff," "being transparent/trustworthy" and "resolving inquiries in a timely manner."

"At Mediavine, our commitment to our customers is unrivaled because we are the customer," said Johnson. "We not only want to help our publishers create sustainable businesses, we want them to enjoy the process as well. That means giving our staff the tools, support, and authority to make decisions that are in the best interest of our customers, first and foremost. It means devoting extensive resources to make sure that everyone gets the best service that we have to offer, and also that our staff is happy, prepared and determined to make every interaction and issue as easy and pleasant as it possibly can be. Receiving the CSAT Award is further confirmation that placing such an emphasis on customer care is what's best for our company."

The Highest Health Score Award is presented based on Google's internal metrics of partner performance, which include revenue, growth, quality of inventory and adoption of industry standards.

"Mediavine has been committed to both customer satisfaction and advertiser performance since the day we decided to enter this space," added Mediavine CEO and Co-founder Eric Hochberger. "We're excited for the year to come and the many new products and features that will improve upon these priorities and our overall goals."

To learn more about Mediavine, visit www.mediavine.com . To learn more about the Google Certified Publishing Partner Program, visit www.google.com/ads/publisher/partners/ .

About Mediavine

Mediavine is a full-service ad management company that builds sustainable businesses for content creators. With its proprietary ad technology and an unwavering commitment to both innovation and service, Mediavine helps publishers achieve faster load times, generate more traffic and improve user experiences. The company works directly with premium ad exchanges and advertisers to maximize the impact of ad inventory. It is a Google Certified Publishing Partner, Ads.txt and GDPR compliant, and is also a member of the Coalition for Better Ads, as well as the Trustworthy Accountability Group in all four categories: Traffic validation, malware, piracy and inventory quality.

An Internet publisher since 2004, Mediavine owns and operates The Hollywood Gossip, TV Fanatic and Food Fanatic.

