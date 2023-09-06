Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
MediaTek Incorporation Aktie
MediaTek Successfully Develops First Chip Using TSMC's 3nm Process, Set for Volume Production in 2024

MediaTek Incorporation
HSINCHU, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek and TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced that MediaTek has successfully developed its first chip using TSMC's leading-edge 3nm technology, taping out MediaTek's flagship Dimensity system-on-chip (SoC) with volume production expected next year. This marks a significant milestone in the long-standing strategic partnership between MediaTek and TSMC, with both companies taking full advantage of their strengths in chip design and manufacturing to jointly create flagship SoCs with high performance and low power features, empowering global end devices.

"We are committed to our vision of using the world's most advanced technology to create cutting edge products that improve our lives in meaningful ways," said Joe Chen, President of MediaTek. "TSMC's consistent and high-quality manufacturing capabilities enable MediaTek to fully demonstrate its superior design in flagship chipsets, offering the highest performance and quality solutions to our global customers and enhancing the user experience in the flagship market."

"This collaboration between MediaTek and TSMC on MediaTek's Dimensity SoC means the power of the industry's most advanced semiconductor process technology can be as accessible as the smartphone in your pocket," said Dr. Cliff Hou, Senior Vice President of Europe and Asia Sales at TSMC. "Throughout the years, we have worked closely with MediaTek to bring numerous significant innovations to the market and are honored to continue our partnership into the 3nm generation and beyond."

TSMC's 3nm process technology provides enhanced performance, power, and yield, in addition to complete platform support for both high performance computing and mobile applications. Compared with TSMC's N5 process, TSMC's 3nm technology currently offers as much as 18% speed improvement at same power, or 32% power reduction at same speed, and approximately 60% increase in logic density.

MediaTek's Dimensity SoCs, built with industry-leading process technology, are designed to meet the ever-increasing user experience requirements for mobile computing, high-speed connectivity, artificial intelligence, and multimedia. MediaTek's first flagship chipset using TSMC's 3nm process is expected to empower smartphones, tablets, intelligent cars and various other devices starting in the second half of 2024.

###

About MediaTek Inc.

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables nearly 2 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies, automotive solutions and a broad range of advanced multimedia products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, 5G, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD) and wearables. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and achieve their goals through smart technology, more easily and efficiently than ever before. We work with the brands you love to make great technology accessible to everyone, and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

About TSMC

TSMC pioneered the pure-play foundry business model when it was founded in 1987, and has been the world's leading dedicated semiconductor foundry ever since. The Company supports a thriving ecosystem of global customers and partners with the industry's leading process technologies and portfolio of design enablement solutions to unleash innovation for the global semiconductor industry. With global operations spanning Asia, Europe, and North America, TSMC serves as a committed corporate citizen around the world.

TSMC deployed 288 distinct process technologies, and manufactured 12,698 products for 532 customers in 2022 by providing broadest range of advanced, specialty and advanced packaging technology services. The Company is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan. For more information please visit https://www.tsmc.com

MediaTek Press Office: 
PR@mediatek.com
Kevin Keating, MediaTek
+1- 206-321-7295
10188 Telesis Ct #500, San Diego, CA 92121, USA

 

TSMC Media Contacts:

Nina Kao

Head of Public Relations

Tel: 886-3-563-6688 ext.7125036      

Mobile: 886-988-239-163

E-Mail: nina_kao@tsmc.com 

 

Michael Kramer

Public Relations

Tel: 886-3-563-6688 ext. 7125031

Mobile: 886-988-931-352

E-Mail: pdkramer@tsmc.com

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mediatek-successfully-develops-first-chip-using-tsmcs-3nm-process-set-for-volume-production-in-2024-301919708.html

SOURCE MediaTek Inc.

