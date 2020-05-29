Bitcoin steigt nach dem Halving wieder über 9‘000 Franken. Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
29.05.2020 16:15:00

MediaPlatform Named Major Video Player with Zoom, Microsoft, IBM and Cisco in New Industry Research Reports

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MediaPlatform, the leading enterprise webcasting and video content management platform for the Global 2000, continues to be recognized by industry analysts as a major player in the video communications market in a series of recent reports issued in May.

In its "Video Conferencing Market Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share and Forecast 2026," Global Market Insights highlights MediaPlatform along with Zoom, Microsoft, Cisco and IBM, as the major players in a global video conference market that Global Market Insights forecasts will cross $50 billion in revenue by 2026.

The report cites the impact of Covid-19 on growing adoption of video use within the enterprise: "The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the rapid adoption of video conferencing technology among multinational enterprises across the globe. The solution has helped enterprises to maintain business continuity while containing the spread of the virus."

"We have witnessed increased demand for, and use of, our live webcasting platform as companies increasingly rely on online video to keep their global operations running amid the Covid-19 pandemic," said Mike Newman, CEO of MediaPlatform. "These reports are accurate to include us with large collaboration and video conferencing providers because we provide that massively scalable live webcasting capabilities that extend the reach and application of these tools to global, mass-audience events," Newman said.

In addition to the Global Market Insights report, Market Study Report LLC and DATAINTELO both also released reports highlighting the importance of online video solutions in a Post-Covid world while also highlighting MediaPlatform. In its most recent report, Market Study Report provides a five-year view of the trends and drivers that will impact the industry in its "Webcasting as a Service Market" report. The analysts list MediaPlatform as one of the major contenders along with Cisco, GoToWebinar and On24. DATAINTELO lists MediaPlatform as a key provider along with Brightcove, IBM and thePlatform (Comcast) in its "Fee-based SaaS Online Video Platform Market," which also focuses on the impact of Covid-19 impact on the market.

"We're honored for the recognition we continue to receive, particularly as our solutions have become so critical to our customers' business continuity," said Mike Newman, CEO of MediaPlatform. "We remain committed to supporting their evolving requirements with the most reliable and scalable webcast capabilities available."

About MediaPlatform
MediaPlatform is a leading enterprise video platform enabling large-scale live streaming and on-demand video that companies use to engage remote employees, empower and motivate workers by giving them the power to rapidly self-educate and share knowledge, and attract and keep top talent. Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Video Content Management, MediaPlatform gives customers an end-to-end solution and world-class services so they can use their networks for business broadcasts, consolidate disconnected video systems, accelerate their digital workplace transition, and gain insights into the reach and impact of their video communications.

 

SOURCE MediaPlatform

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 62.24
1.97 %
Swisscom 501.60
1.79 %
Givaudan 3’472.00
1.22 %
Nestle 103.46
0.60 %
Novartis 83.77
0.47 %
CieFinRichemont 55.62
-2.04 %
The Swatch Grp 190.75
-2.30 %
Swiss Life Hldg 333.60
-3.05 %
Swiss Re 64.96
-3.33 %
CS Group 8.70
-4.71 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:00
Europe"s Calm FX, Bond Markets Masking Anxiety?
09:20
Vontobel: derimail - Comeback der Krisenverlierer?
08:37
Defensive Werte plötzlich wieder gefragt
06:15
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Trendwechsel? / Geberit – Ausbruch nach oben?
28.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc
28.05.20
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?
25.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:12
Schroders: Covid-19 poses temporary setback to the energy transition
27.05.20
Schroders: Why pension funds should consider impact investing
22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
mehr
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche und Gilead starten Studie zur Behandlung von Covid-19-Lungenentzündungen - Roche-Aktie freundlich
Novartis produziert Coronavirus-Impfstoff von Mass General Brigham - Aktie im Aufwind
Goldman Sachs: Diese drei Aktien bieten jetzt eine Kaufgelegenheit
Givaudan-Aktie fester: Givaudan übernimmt französische Alderys mit Umsatz von 3 Millionen Euro
Wall Street letztlich tiefer -- SMI über 9'900 Zählern -- DAX schliesst mit klaren Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Hapag-Lloyd-Aktie bricht ein: Kühne Holding will zweiten Sitz im Hapag-Lloyd-Aufsichtsrat
Hertz-Grossaktionär Icahn nach Insolvenzantrag ausgestiegen - Hertz-Aktie bricht ein
Dow leichter -- SMI im Minus -- DAX deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen ohne einheitliche Richtung
Nach dem Corona-Crash: Welche SMI-Aktien sind die Gewinner - welche die Verlierer
CS-Aktie tiefrot: Credit Suisse wehrt sich vor Bundesgericht gegen Finma-Prüfer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow leichter -- SMI im Minus -- DAX deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen ohne einheitliche Richtung
Der heimische Leitindex sowie der deutsche Markt müssen am Freitag Abschläge hinnehmen. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich ebenfalls schwächer. In Asien gaben die Kurse am Freitag überwiegend nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB