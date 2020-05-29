MediaPlatform Named Major Video Player with Zoom, Microsoft, IBM and Cisco in New Industry Research Reports

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MediaPlatform, the leading enterprise webcasting and video content management platform for the Global 2000, continues to be recognized by industry analysts as a major player in the video communications market in a series of recent reports issued in May.

In its "Video Conferencing Market Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share and Forecast 2026," Global Market Insights highlights MediaPlatform along with Zoom, Microsoft, Cisco and IBM, as the major players in a global video conference market that Global Market Insights forecasts will cross $50 billion in revenue by 2026.

The report cites the impact of Covid-19 on growing adoption of video use within the enterprise: "The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the rapid adoption of video conferencing technology among multinational enterprises across the globe. The solution has helped enterprises to maintain business continuity while containing the spread of the virus."

"We have witnessed increased demand for, and use of, our live webcasting platform as companies increasingly rely on online video to keep their global operations running amid the Covid-19 pandemic," said Mike Newman, CEO of MediaPlatform. "These reports are accurate to include us with large collaboration and video conferencing providers because we provide that massively scalable live webcasting capabilities that extend the reach and application of these tools to global, mass-audience events," Newman said.

In addition to the Global Market Insights report, Market Study Report LLC and DATAINTELO both also released reports highlighting the importance of online video solutions in a Post-Covid world while also highlighting MediaPlatform. In its most recent report, Market Study Report provides a five-year view of the trends and drivers that will impact the industry in its "Webcasting as a Service Market" report. The analysts list MediaPlatform as one of the major contenders along with Cisco, GoToWebinar and On24. DATAINTELO lists MediaPlatform as a key provider along with Brightcove, IBM and thePlatform (Comcast) in its "Fee-based SaaS Online Video Platform Market," which also focuses on the impact of Covid-19 impact on the market.

"We're honored for the recognition we continue to receive, particularly as our solutions have become so critical to our customers' business continuity," said Mike Newman, CEO of MediaPlatform. "We remain committed to supporting their evolving requirements with the most reliable and scalable webcast capabilities available."

About MediaPlatform

MediaPlatform is a leading enterprise video platform enabling large-scale live streaming and on-demand video that companies use to engage remote employees, empower and motivate workers by giving them the power to rapidly self-educate and share knowledge, and attract and keep top talent. Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Video Content Management, MediaPlatform gives customers an end-to-end solution and world-class services so they can use their networks for business broadcasts, consolidate disconnected video systems, accelerate their digital workplace transition, and gain insights into the reach and impact of their video communications.

SOURCE MediaPlatform